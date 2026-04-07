Inter Miami CF Academy Concludes Participation at 2026 Generation adidas Cup
Published on April 7, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF News Release
The Inter Miami CF Academy U-16 and U-15 took part in the 2026 Generation adidas Cup, which marked the largest and most competitive edition of the tournament to date. This year's edition of the premier international youth competition featured 88 teams representing 14 different countries and four continents that came together at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla for a thrilling week of fútbol.
Inter Miami U-16 participated in Group G alongside Mexican powerhouse Club America, Columbus Crew, and New England Revolution. Our U-15s tested themselves against French side Toulouse FC, Philadelphia Union and Sporting Kansas City also in Group G. Both of our Academy's representatives ended their participation in the group stage.
This exciting experience reflects the Academy's continued growth and commitment to developing top-tier talent capable of competing at the highest levels.
For additional coverage of our teams, you can follow our Academy's journey online via X @InterMiamiAcad and Instagram @InterMiamiCFAcademy!
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