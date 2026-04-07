San Jose Earthquakes, the San Jose Sports Authority and Bay Area Host Committee to Transform San Pedro Square Market into Official Soccer Celebration Venue this Summer

Published on April 7, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Jose Earthquakes News Release







SAN JOSE, Calif. - As the Bay Area prepares to welcome the largest sporting event on the planet this summer, the San Jose Earthquakes announced today that San Pedro Square Market will serve as Downtown San Jose's official Soccer Celebration headquarters during the 2026 FIFA World Cup™.

Soccer Celebration, which is a collaboration between the Earthquakes, the San Jose Sports Authority and the Bay Area Host Committee, will feature dynamic soccer activities, a vibrant fan atmosphere with pre-match festivities and opportunities to honor the sport during a momentous summer of soccer. Soccer Celebration at San Pedro Square Market will be the setting for the largest viewing party series in the region, hosting all 104 matches over 39 days with free admission for fans, and an exclusive VIP Area with special benefits for Quakes Season Ticket Holders. The start of the celebration will feature a special Opening Weekend, presented by the Bay Area Host Committee and the San Jose Sports Authority.

From the opening kickoff on June 11 through the final match on July 19, the Earthquakes will transform the iconic open-air San Pedro Square Market and surrounding streets into a month-long soccer festival. Fans are invited to attend Soccer Celebration and these free, live viewing parties featuring all 104 tournament matches by clicking the RSVP link HERE.

By combining the Earthquakes' deep soccer roots and the City of San José's vibrant downtown culture, this collaboration is slated to capture the passion for soccer among die-hard supporters, casual fans and families alike as the world comes together through the global game.

What They're Saying About Soccer Celebration:

"We're extremely excited to partner with the San Jose Sports Authority and the Bay Area Host Committee to welcome the world to San Jose for one of the biggest Soccer Celebrations in the United States," said Earthquakes President Jared Shawlee. "After seeing San Pedro Square Market come alive the last two FIFA World Cups firsthand, we can't wait to provide a memorable, world-class experience for the soccer community with all eyes on the Bay Area and North America."

"Thousands of people packed San Pedro Square for Superfest during the Super Bowl and March Madness. Soon thousands of World Cup fans from around the world will see firsthand why Downtown San Jose is Silicon Valley's vibrant urban center," said San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan. "We're teaming up with the Quakes and the Sports Authority to turn San Pedro Square into the place to be for soccer fans-loud, lively, and full of local and international pride."

"San Jose's Soccer Celebration represents exactly what we set out to do for the FIFA World Cup 2026™-bring the world's most beloved sporting event to the heart of our communities," said Bay Area Host Committee President & CEO Zaileen Janmohamed. "By transforming downtown San Jose into a premier World Cup gathering place, we're not just hosting a watch party-we're building a destination where families, passionate supporters, and soccer enthusiasts can come together and feel part of something truly historic."

"We are thrilled to partner with the San Jose Earthquakes and the Bay Area Host Committee to bring the excitement of the 2026 FIFA World Cup to Downtown San Jose through our SJ26 initiative," said San Jose Sports Authority Executive Director John Poch. "San Pedro Square Market will be transformed into the ultimate Soccer Celebration headquarters, offering fans an unforgettable month-long festival filled with live match viewings, interactive fan zones, world-class food and drinks, family-friendly activities, and more. Together, we aim to create a vibrant and inclusive experience that unites our community and celebrates the global spirit of soccer."

Key Highlights of Soccer Celebration at San Pedro Market Square in Downtown San Jose:

Quakes & SJ26 Activations: The Earthquakes and SJ26 will host interactive fan zones, exclusive merchandise giveaways, appearances by Quakes mascot Q, meet-and-greets with soccer legends and an exclusive merchandise line of items only available at Soccer Celebration.

All 104 Matches, No Cover Charge: Every single match of the tournament will be broadcast live across multiple large screens throughout San Pedro Square Market and the surrounding streets. Admission is completely free with RSVP.

Quakes VIP Zone: Quakes Season Ticket Holders will have the opportunity to enjoy exclusive access to special benefits in their own designated VIP Zone.

A Taste of the Tournament: Fans can taste the world while they watch. San Pedro Square Market's diverse culinary vendors will offer specialized, World Cup-themed menu items and drink specials representing the participating nations.

Entertainment Zone: Fans will be allowed to buy and consume "to-go" alcoholic beverages in designated areas outdoors.

Family-Friendly Soccer Village: Matches will also feature dedicated youth zones, face painting, soccer activations, interactive games and giveaways. Throughout the spring, the Earthquakes, the San Jose Sports Authority and the Bay Area Host Committee will reveal additional details, including special halftime entertainment, VIP sweepstakes and community soccer clinics.

For the complete match broadcast schedule and up-to-date details on Soccer Celebration and viewing parties, please visit sjearthquakes.com/soccercelebration. And for more information on events throughout the City of San José, please visit sj26.org or download the Game On, SJ 26 app from the App Store or Google Play Store.







Major League Soccer Stories from April 7, 2026

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