New York City FC Launches Night Leagues Site in Glendale with Verizon

Published on April 7, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York City FC News Release







New York City FC today announced the launch of a new Night Leagues site at Forte Prep High School in Glendale, Queens in collaboration with Verizon, expanding the Club's work to provide free soccer programming, mentorship, and off-field development opportunities for young people in local communities.

Night Leagues is a youth soccer initiative that creates a safe, structured environment for young people during evening hours while using the game as a platform for growth, connection, and opportunity. Through the new Glendale site, New York City FC and its nonprofit foundation, City in the Community (CITC), will continue to create spaces where local youth can play, build confidence, and access support on and off the pitch.

City in the Community will recruit participants from Forte Prep High School, delivering free soccer programming every Saturday evening throughout the year. By expanding Night Leagues to a new location, New York City FC and Verizon are creating more opportunities for youth to access the game, build relationships, and develop the tools to succeed beyond the field.

"Night Leagues is about creating consistent, safe spaces paired with high-quality programming and increased access to the game," said Bailee Eaglin, City in the Community Executive Director. "We're grateful for partners like Verizon who bring that vision to life by ensuring programming is paired with access to a committed network of mentors, helping young people build healthier futures through soccer."

In addition to soccer programming, Verizon will provide participants access to mentorship and professional development opportunities designed to support career and college readiness.

"Expanding Night Leagues to Glendale allows us to show up for these students in a meaningful way, offering the kind of mentorship and resources that help shape their future," said Justin Toman, Verizon's VP of Partnerships.

Verizon's partnership with New York City FC and City in the Community is rooted in a shared commitment to empowering New Yorkers through meaningful programming and community impact, with Night Leagues serving as a key part of that work. The launch of the Glendale site reflects New York City FC and Verizon's shared commitment to investing in young people and strengthening communities across New York City.







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