Sounders FC Unveils

RENTON, WASH. - Seattle Sounders FC today unveiled its 2026 Primary Kit, "The Evergreen State Kit," a clean and elegant design that celebrates the spirit, color and culture that define Washington and the Sounders. Embracing simplicity and timelessness, the new kit pairs the club's iconic Rave Green with subtle blue accents that mirror the state's forests, waterways and coastline. Unveiled as Washington prepares to welcome the world for FIFA World Cup 2026™, the kit represents a continuation of Sounders FC and RAVE Foundation's long-standing commitment to using soccer as a force for good across Washington, with design elements that intentionally spotlight impact beyond the pitch. "The Evergreen State Kit" is available beginning today at Sounders FC Pro Shop locations and online at MLSstore.com.

Crafted with a lifestyle-forward approach, "The Evergreen State Kit" reflects Seattle's heritage as a global soccer city and the deep connection between nature, community and the game. At the core of the design is a refined, premium aesthetic intended to resonate both on and off the pitch. Bespoke flat-knit patterns on the cuffs and collar add rich visual texture, while aqua accents ensure all three primary club colors are featured throughout the kit. Clean lines and a minimalist structure complete a look that is understated, versatile and distinctly Sounders.

Purpose is woven directly into the fabric of the jersey. On the front left hem, a custom jock tag reads "The Evergreen State," a nod to Washington's official nickname and the club's identity as the Rave Green. On the outer back neck, an outline of the state of Washington is marked with 52 sparks, symbolizing Sounders FC's legacy commitment through RAVE Foundation, the club's official charitable arm, to build 52 free-to-play mini-pitches across the state by the end of 2026.

"These kits are an opportunity to tell a deeper story about who we are," said Sounders FC President of Business Operations Hugh Weber. "The Evergreen State Kit reflects the beauty and simplicity of the world's game, while grounding it in the values that define our club and our region. From the design details to the 52 sparks on the back neck, this jersey represents our commitment to community, access and opportunity. It's about more than what our players wear on matchday - it's about what we stand for."

As part of the club's Purpose Beyond the Pitch initiative, Sounders FC announced today that it will donate up to $50,000 from the first 30 days of sales of "The Evergreen State Kit" to RAVE Foundation. RAVE Foundation believes that a free place to play can anchor a community and nurture a child. RAVE's mission-driven work includes investing small fields for free play in underserved communities, and using soccer as a vehicle to inspire youth and strengthen communities.

"The Evergreen State Kit is a powerful expression of what RAVE Foundation believes at its core - that play is not a privilege," said Sounders FC Chief Impact and Fan Engagement Officer Ashley Fosberg. "Every spark on this jersey represents not only a RAVE field, but the communities those fields inhabit. When RAVE invests a field, it invests programs that inspire wellness, learning and joy for the long term. This kit helps shine a light on the impact happening across Washington and the legacy we're building well beyond 2026."

That commitment is shared by Sounders FC's longstanding partners, including jersey sponsor Providence, whose support helps extend the club's reach into communities throughout the region.

"Every child deserves easy access to bright and inviting play spaces and the health benefits that come from an active lifestyle," said Providence Chief Operating Officer Dr. Darryl Elmouchi. "We're proud to support the Mini-Pitch Initiative and are excited to see Sounders FC unveil the Evergreen State Kit, which reflects our shared commitment of expanding play, health and wellness. We applaud Sounders FC and the RAVE Foundation for their continued investment in our communities, and we look forward to seeing fans, families and young athletes wear the new kit as a symbol of what's possible when we come together to create healthier, more connected communities."

Produced in collaboration with adidas, "The Evergreen State Kit" is built for elite performance and world-class competition. The jersey features body-mapped, 3D engineered mechanical stretch fabrics incorporating adidas' latest CLIMACOOL+ materials to wick sweat faster and keep players cooler and drier in high-pressure moments. Perforated three-stripe tapes and strategically placed mesh zones deliver best-in-class breathability and airflow, ensuring optimal comfort across varying conditions.

The kit also includes a lenticular, heat-applied Sounders FC crest and adidas logo, creating a unique shapeshifting visual effect that adds a modern, innovative finish to the classic design.

The launch campaign for "The Evergreen State Kit" features Seattle-based hip-hop artist Oblé Reed, whose story reflects the deeper meaning behind the jersey. A lifelong Sounders supporter who attended the club's inaugural MLS match as a child, Reed found community and belief through the Sounders and the game of soccer. His journey embodies the right to play, belong and dream - values that sit at the heart of the club's work across Washington.

Through 2026, Sounders FC and RAVE Foundation will travel the state celebrating the completion of all 52 RAVE mini-pitches, sharing the stories of the communities and young people who inspired them. The Evergreen State Kit marks the beginning of that next chapter.

After concluding its preseason training camp in Portugal and Spain, Sounders FC returns to the Pacific Northwest for the final weeks of preseason preparation. Brian Schmetzer's side hosts Louisville City FC on Sunday, February 15 at the Providence Swedish Performance Center & Clubhouse in the final tune-up match before the start of the 2026 campaign.

