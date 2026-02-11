Real Salt Lake Unveils 2026-27 Primary Jersey

HERRIMAN, Utah / NEW YORK (Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2026) - Ahead of the upcoming 2026 MLS season kicking off on Sat., February 21 at Vancouver, Real Salt Lake combined with adidas and all 30 MLS clubs to unveil a new 2026 jersey to be worn throughout the season.

Real Salt Lake today releases its new primary kit for the 2026/27 seasons, known as the "Switchback Kit." Reflecting the details and ideologies of the Beehive State's legacy of its pioneering spirit, the Switchback Kit truly reflects Utah's ideology of carving its own path.

The kits are now available at the RSL Team Store at America First Field, open 10a - 6p today through Saturday.

"This 2026 season, our first full campaign under the Miller family leadership and ownership, along with the arrival of the World Cup in North America, is sure to be a milestone year for our sport and our League, and we hope the 2026/27 "Switchback Kit" celebrates our great State's legacy, pioneering spirit, as it is meant to inspire our amazing supporters," said Tyler Gibbons, Real Salt Lake's Director of Marketing. "Working with adidas the last several years on multiple designs, spanning various highlights of Utah and what makes our community unique, we look forward to unveiling our third strip later this summer. We can't wait to see how our fans connect with and sport the Claret-and-Cobalt hoops throughout what could be the biggest year in RSL history."

Designed to reflect the identity, culture, and pride of each club, the 30 newly-unveiled Major League Soccer kits mark an exciting new chapter for MLS at the intersection of sport, culture, and entertainment. Additionally, the themes for the 2026 jerseys will capture the essence of each club's unique history and community.

Several 2026 jerseys draw inspiration from legendary music icons and local music movements, paying tribute to the artists, sounds, and scenes that have shaped club communities across North America. From subtle design details to statement graphics, each kit tells a story rooted in place, honoring supporters while inviting a new generation of fans to connect with their club on and off the pitch.

RSL players, coaches and staff kicked off its final preseason stint this weekend in Southern California, drawing 1-1 Saturday at USL Championship side Orange County SC. Teenage homegrown and Utah native Zavier Gozo scored the RSL goal to improve the Claret-and-Cobalt to 2-1-1 overall through its first four preseason matches. RSL wraps up its SoCal stint Friday against the LA Galaxy in Palm Springs.

In late January, RSL spent two weeks in Lagos, Portugal, in the Algarve region, where the Claret-and-Cobalt had spent a portion of the 2024 preseason. Head Coach Pablo Mastroeni's side played three games over 13 days to close out the month as part of the annual Atlantic Cup tourney, winning each of its first two matches against Danish SuperLiga sides Randers FC (2-1 on Thu., Jan. 22) and Bröndby IF (2-1 on Mon., Jan. 26), with Dominik Marczuk, Tyler Wolff, an unnamed trialist and Alex Katranis finding the back of the net. U.S. World Cup hopeful Diego Luna had multiple assists in the first two matches, while Noel Caliskan and Sam Junqua have also set up RSL scores.

RSL concluded its Iberian peninsula experience 10 days ago against fellow MLS Western Conference foe FC Dallas falling 0-2 in the 90-minute match and drawing 1-1 in an extra 45 minutes of competition, prior to completing its 24-hour door-to-door travels.

Late preseason arrivals Victor Olatunji and Ari Piol, as well as other newly-acquired RSL players, including Stijn Spierings, Sergi Solans, Morgan Guilavogui and Juan Jose Arias, could feature extensively in the California portion of preseason.

RSL kicks off its 2026 Major League Soccer campaign on Sat., Feb. 21 at B.C. Place, home of the reigning Western Conference champion, Vancouver Whitecaps FC, one week prior to the Claret-and-Cobalt's 2026 home opener at America First Field against long-time rival Seattle Sounders FC on Sat., Feb. 28. Both of RSL's February games kick off at 5:30p MT, with season ticket and four-game packages NOW AVAILABLE at www.RSL.com/tickets.







