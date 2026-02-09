Real Salt Lake Acquires 22-Year-Old Colombian Centerback Juan Jose Arias Via Loan from Atlético Nacional

Published on February 9, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Real Salt Lake News Release







HERRIMAN, Utah - Real Salt Lake announced today it has acquired 22-year-old Colombian DF Juan Jose Arias via loan from legendary Colombian power Atlético Nacional. Pending receipt of Arias' International Transfer Certificate (ITC) and his P-1 visa, the loan extends through July 13, 2026, with a Club option for the permanent transfer of the centerback.

"I'm very happy to be here in Salt Lake, a beautiful city and a club that has everything I need to develop my potential," said Arias, who just celebrated his 22nd birthday late last month, and will occupy one of four U22 roster slots for RSL in the upcoming 2026 season, joining MF Diego Luna, winger Dominik Marczuk and FW Ari Piol. "I'm very eager to wear this jersey and play for this Club. Also, I'd like to extend my greetings to the fans, as I hope to see you all very soon at the stadium!"

Born on January 8, 2004, the 6-foot centerback - nicknamed "el Cuñado" - signed as an 18-year-old with Atlético Nacional in February, 2022. Since that time, he has appeared in 74 games across all competitions, scoring once and helping his club secure five domestic trophies, including the 2022 Apertura and 2024 Clausura league titles, the 2023 Superliga honor and a pair of Copa Colombia honors in both 2023 and 2024.

"Juan Jose strengthens both the depth and competitive quality of our defensive unit," said RSL Chief Soccer Officer Kurt Schmid from Palm Springs, Calif., where RSL earned a 1-1 draw against Orange County SC Saturday. "His consistent development and maturity during his time at Nacional have positioned him as an ideal fit for our U22 roster spot. We're excited to see him compete at the highest level throughout this 2026 season, hopefully establishing himself as a long-term contributor to our Club."

Arias adds his name as the eighth amongst a list of Colombians to have called Real Salt Lake home since the Utah side's conception in 2005, as well as the second to join RSL from Atlético Nacional (MF Nelson Palacio, currently on loan to FC Zurich).

Other members of Los Cafeteros to call RSL home at one point are: former defender Brayan Vera (92 games played from 2023-25), striker Chicho Arango (25 goals in 52 games from 2023-24) and winger Andrés Gómez (65 games / 2023-24) also called RSL home during the current Pablo Mastroeni era, while FW Olmes Garcia (120 games / 2013-16) and MF Sebastian Velasquez (49 games / 2012-14) followed in the footsteps of RSL's first-ever Colombian player and former long-time Club coach, Jamison Olave (16 goals scored in 190 games from 2008-13, 2015-16).

#21 - Juan Jose Arias

Pronunciation: ARR - ee - oss

Position: Centerback

Hometown: Antioqua, Colombia

Date of Birth: 8 January 2004 (22)

Nationality: Colombian

How Acquired: Via loan from Atlético Nacional (Colombia) through July 13, 2026; Club option for permanent transfer through 2027-28 MLS season

TRANSACTION: Real Salt Lake (MLS) add DF Juan Jose Arias via loan from Atlético Nacional (Colombia), with a future purchase option for the 22-year-old Colombian centerback.

RSL players, coaches and staff arrived in Southern California late Friday after just five days at home following two weeks in Lagos, Portugal, in the Algarve region, where the Claret-and-Cobalt had spent a portion of the 2024 preseason. Head Coach Pablo Mastroeni's side has played four games since mid-January, with three as part of the annual Atlantic Cup tourney in southern Portugal. RSL won its first two matches against Danish SuperLiga sides Randers FC (2-1 on Thu., Jan. 22) and Bröndby IF (2-1 on Mon., Jan. 26), with Dominik Marczuk, Tyler Wolff, an unnamed trialist and Alex Katranis finding the back of the net. U.S. World Cup hopeful Diego Luna had multiple assists in the first two matches, while Noel Caliskan and Sam Junqua have also set up RSL scores.

RSL concluded its Iberian peninsula experience a week ago Friday afternoon against fellow MLS Western Conference foe FC Dallas, falling 0-2 in the 90-minute match and drawing 1-1 in an extra 45 minutes of competition, prior to completing its 24-hour door-to-door travels.

After spending most of this first week of February back in Utah, the Claret-and-Cobalt now wrap up its 22nd preseason slate with two games in Southern California, earning a 1-1 draw against DF Kobi Henry's former USL Championship side, Orange County SC (Zavier Gozo goal on Saturday, Feb. 7), as well as MLS Cup 2024 champions LA Galaxy (Fri., Feb. 13), the latter match being played outside of Palm Springs, Calif. Late preseason arrivals Victor Olatunji and Ari Piol, as well as other newly-acquired RSL players in addition to Arias, including Stijn Spierings, Sergi Solans and Morgan Guilavogui, could feature extensively in the California portion of preseason.

RSL kicks off its 2026 Major League Soccer campaign on Sat., Feb. 21 at B.C. Place, home of the reigning Western Conference champion, Vancouver Whitecaps FC, one week prior to the Claret-and-Cobalt's 2026 home opener at America First Field against long-time rival Seattle Sounders FC on Sat., Feb. 28. Both of RSL's February games kick off at 5:30p MT, with both individual game and season-ticket packages NOW AVAILABLE at www.RSL.com/tickets.







