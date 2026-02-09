San Diego FC Signs Midfielder Bryce Duke

SAN DIEG - San Diego FC (SDFC) announced today the Club has signed midfielder Bryce Duke guaranteed through June 2027 with Club options through the 2027-28 season and the 2028-29 season.

"Bryce is a versatile midfielder with excellent technical quality and a strong work ethic," said SDFC Sporting Director Tyler Heaps. "He brings valuable experience having already played over a 100 games in MLS and we look forward to seeing him continue to develop in our environment."

Duke, 24, joins SDFC as a free agent after spending the past three seasons with CF Montréal, where he made 90 appearances (60 starts) and recorded seven goals and eight assists across all competitions.

The Peoria, Arizona, native began his youth career at Real Salt Lake's academy from 2016-18. In 2019, he joined the Barça Residency Academy in Arizona, where he scored five goals in 13 matches with the U-18/19 team before signing a Homegrown contract with LAFC on Jan. 25, 2020, at age 18.

Duke made his professional debut for LAFC on Feb. 20, 2020, coming off the bench in the 68th minute of a Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16, Leg 1 match against Club León at BMO Stadium. He went on to make 27 appearances (five starts) for LAFC across all competitions from 2020-21. During the 2021 season, he also recorded one goal and three assists in 12 appearances while on loan with LAFC's USL Championship affiliate, Las Vegas Lights FC.

In 2022, Duke joined Inter Miami CF on a permanent transfer from LAFC, making 39 appearances (21 starts) and registering one goal and five assists across all competitions. He also made two appearances for Inter Miami II in MLS NEXT Pro that season.

Transaction: San Diego FC (SDFC) sign midfielder Bryce Duke guaranteed through June 2027 with Club options for the 2027-28 season and the 2028-29 season.

Name: Bryce Duke

Position: Midfielder

Height: 5-7

Weight: 146 lbs.

Born: Feb. 28, 2001

Age: 24

Birthplace: Peoria, Arizona

Pronunciation: Bryse Dook







