Connor Dale Called into United States February Domestic Training Camp

Published on February 9, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Cincinnati Academy goalkeeper Connor Dale has been selected to join the United States U16 Boys' National Team for the group's first training camp of 2026. Dale is one three goalkeepers and one of 24 players set to participate in the eight-day domestic camp set to be held in Fayetteville, Ga. from February 11-18.

Dale and the U16 team will use the February camp to continue its preparation for the 2027 Concacaf U17 Qualifiers, which serves as qualification for the 2027 FIFA U-17 World Cup in Qatar. All 24 players participating in the February camp come from MLS Academy systems.

Dale is the second FC Cincinnati Academy player selected to participate in February camps for U.S. Youth National teams following Ryan Schlotterbeck's call up to the U15s international camp, currently taking place in Cyprus.

Dale joins the U16s in Fayetteville after traveling with the FC Cincinnati first team to Clearwater, Fla. in January for the first half of the club's preseason training schedule.

