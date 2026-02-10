Timbers Waive Forward Jonathan Rodríguez
Published on February 9, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Portland Timbers News Release
PORTLAND, Ore. - The Portland Timbers have waived forward Jonathan Rodríguez and exercised a buyout of his contract, the club announced today. Rodríguez will no longer occupy a Designated Player slot, and his previous wages will not count against the club's 2026 salary budget.
"We are incredibly grateful for Jonathan's contributions during his time with the Portland Timbers. Even during this challenging and uncertain time while dealing with an injury, he has remained a great teammate and professional," Timbers General Manager Ned Grabavoy said. "Jonathan is the ultimate competitor, and we will continue to support him during his recovery process."
Rodríguez, 32, appeared in 35 matches (27 starts) in two seasons with the club, registering 25 goal contributions (17G, 8A). The Uruguayan international led the Timbers with 16 goals in the 2024 campaign before suffering a season-ending injury in 2025.
Portland announced the signing of the Designated Player on March 20, 2024. Rodríguez went on to make his MLS debut for the Timbers three days later on March 23 against the Philadelphia Union at Providence Park, playing 90 minutes and scoring his first goal for the club.
