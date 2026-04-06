Portland Timbers Host Goal for Green Recycling Event at Pacific Office Automation on Earth Day, April 17

Published on April 6, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Portland Timbers News Release







PORTLAND, Ore. - In honor of Earth Month, the Portland Timbers are set to host the Goal for Green Recycling Event, presented by Pacific Office Automation, on Friday, April 17, the club announced today. The Earth Month event is part of the Timbers' 'Green Is Gold' environmental initiative, which focuses on educating the community on conservation, biodiversity, and sustainability while reducing the club's environmental footprint through season-long programming and action.

The Portland Timbers Goal for Green Recycling Event will take place from noon to 6 p.m. (Pacific) at Pacific Office Automation's office located at 14747 NW Greenbrier Parkway in Beaverton. Designed around the theme "Sustainability, Security & A Smarter Tomorrow," the event invites community members to responsibly recycle materials and electronics, securely dispose of documents and learn about sustainable business practices.

"At Pacific Office Automation, we believe security and sustainability go hand in hand. This Earth Month, we're proud to bring our community together to offer a simple, responsible way to protect sensitive information and reduce environmental impact," said Christie Wakefield, VP of Marketing at Pacific Office Automation.

The event will feature complimentary paper-shredding services, electronic and material recycling opportunities, sustainability-focused educational workshops, a vendor village and food offerings. Recycling services will be provided by Green Century Recycling and DataSafe. Sustainability workshops will be led by Square 9, showcasing secure and intelligent document-management solutions, while food and beverage options will be provided by local food trucks.







Major League Soccer Stories from April 6, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.