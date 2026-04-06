Goalkeeper Chris Brady Selected to MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 6

Published on April 6, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Chicago Fire FC News Release







CHICAGO - Chicago Fire FC goalkeeper Chris Brady was named to the MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 6 following his third shutout of the season in Saturday's 1-0 victory against Nashville SC at Soldier Field.

In his return from a call-up to the U.S. Men's National Team in the March international window, the Homegrown goalkeeper recorded his third clean sheet in six matches in 2026. Following the fastest goal in Fire history - Philip Zinckernagel's 17-second strike - Brady recorded four saves, none bigger than his effort in the 74th minute, when he palmed Hany Mukhtar's free kick over the crossbar to maintain his shutout. The heroics continued through the 90th minute, when Brady stopped a Jeisson Palacios header at the line to keep Nashville off the board for good, handing the Boys in Gold their first loss of the season.

Brady's mention on the Team of the Matchday is the eighth of his career and sixth on the Best XI. The Naperville native was last on the list for Matchday 3 after his second clean sheet of 2026 in a 0-0 draw at Columbus Crew on March 7, when he also made four saves.

Here is what the MLS Team of the Matchday looks like for Matchday 6:

F: Denis Bouanga (LAFC), Wessam Abou Ali (CLB), Son Heung-Min (LAFC)

M: Luca Langoni (NE), Niko Tsakiris (SJ), Sebastian Berhalter (VAN), Zavier Gozo (RSL)

D: Anthony Markanich (MIN), Mamadou Fofana (NE), Osaze Urhoghide (DAL)

GK: Chris Brady (CHI)

Coach: Marc Dos Santos (LAFC)

Bench: Hugo Lloris (LAFC), Juan Mosquera (POR), Noel Caliskan (RSL), Max Arfsten (CLB), Paul Rothrock (SEA), Wilfried Zaha (CLT), Lionel Messi (MIA), Josh Sargent (TOR), Preston Judd (SJ)

Chicago will remain at home for an Eastern Conference clash against Atlanta United FC on Saturday, April 11. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. CT and the match will be broadcast globally on Apple TV; transmitted locally on WLS 890 AM in English; and on TUDN Radio Chicago 106.7 HD2 in Spanish.

El portero Chris Brady Fue Seleccionado al Equipo de la Jornada 6 de la MLS

El portero canterano logró su tercer partido sin permitir goles de la temporada en la victoria por 1-0 de Chicago contra Nashville

CHICAGO (6 de abril de 2026) - El portero del Chicago Fire FC, Chris Brady, fue nombrado al Equipo de la Jornada 6 de la MLS tras no permitir goles en la victoria por 1-0 del sábado contra Nashville SC en el Soldier Field.

En su regreso de una convocatoria a la selección masculina de EE.UU. en la ventana internacional de marzo, el canterano logró su tercera portería a cero en seis partidos en lo que va del 2026. Tras el gol más rápido en la historia del Fire - anotado por Philip Zinckernagel a los 17 segundos - Brady realizó cuatro atajadas, incluyendo en el minuto 74, cuando desvió por encima del travesaño un tiro libre directo de Hany Mukhtar para mantener el partido sin gol. La hazaña continuó hasta el minuto 90, cuando Brady detuvo un cabezazo de Jeisson Palacios en la línea para evitar que Nashville anotara, propinándole a los Boys in Gold su primera derrota de la temporada.

La mención de Brady en el Equipo de la Jornada es la octava de su carrera y la sexta en la alineación titular. El oriundo de Naperville fue seleccionado a la lista de la Jornada 3 tras su segundo partido sin gol del 2026 en el empate 0-0 contra el Columbus Crew el 7 de marzo.

Así es como se ve el Equipo de la Jornada 6 de la MLS esta semana:

Del.: Denis Bouanga (LAFC), Wessam Abou Ali (CLB), Son Heung-Min (LAFC)

Med.: Luca Langoni (NE), Niko Tsakiris (SJ), Sebastian Berhalter (VAN), Zavier Gozo (RSL)

Def.: Anthony Markanich (MIN), Mamadou Fofana (NE), Osaze Urhoghide (DAL)

Por.: Chris Brady (CHI)

Entrenador: Marc Dos Santos (LAFC)

Banquillo: Hugo Lloris (LAFC), Juan Mosquera (POR), Noel Caliskan (RSL), Max Arfsten (CLB), Paul Rothrock (SEA), Wilfried Zaha (CLT), Lionel Messi (MIA), Josh Sargent (TOR), Preston Judd (SJ)

Chicago permanecerá en el Soldier Field para un enfrentamiento de la Conferencia Este contra el Atlanta United FC el sábado 11 de abril. El inicio está programado para las 7:30 p.m. CT y el partido se transmitirá globalmente en Apple TV, además de ser transmitido localmente en WLS 890 AM en inglés, y en TUDN Radio Chicago 106.7 HD2 en español.

Comments or Questions? E-mail firecommunications@chicagofirefc.com.

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Goalkeeper Chris Brady Selected to MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 6

The Homegrown goalkeeper recorded his third shutout of the season in Chicago's 1-0 victory against Nashville

CHICAGO - Chicago Fire FC goalkeeper Chris Brady was named to the MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 6 following his third shutout of the season in Saturday's 1-0 victory against Nashville SC at Soldier Field.

In his return from a call-up to the U.S. Men's National Team in the March international window, the Homegrown goalkeeper recorded his third clean sheet in six matches in 2026. Following the fastest goal in Fire history - Philip Zinckernagel's 17-second strike - Brady recorded four saves, none bigger than his effort in the 74th minute, when he palmed Hany Mukhtar's free kick over the crossbar to maintain his shutout. The heroics continued through the 90th minute, when Brady stopped a Jeisson Palacios header at the line to keep Nashville off the board for good, handing the Boys in Gold their first loss of the season.

Brady's mention on the Team of the Matchday is the eighth of his career and sixth on the Best XI. The Naperville native was last on the list for Matchday 3 after his second clean sheet of 2026 in a 0-0 draw at Columbus Crew on March 7, when he also made four saves.

Here is what the MLS Team of the Matchday looks like for Matchday 6:

F: Denis Bouanga (LAFC), Wessam Abou Ali (CLB), Son Heung-Min (LAFC) M: Luca Langoni (NE), Niko Tsakiris (SJ), Sebastian Berhalter (VAN), Zavier Gozo (RSL) D: Anthony Markanich (MIN), Mamadou Fofana (NE), Osaze Urhoghide (DAL) GK: Chris Brady (CHI)

Coach: Marc Dos Santos (LAFC)

Bench: Hugo Lloris (LAFC), Juan Mosquera (POR), Noel Caliskan (RSL), Max Arfsten (CLB), Paul Rothrock (SEA), Wilfried Zaha (CLT), Lionel Messi (MIA), Josh Sargent (TOR), Preston Judd (SJ)

Chicago will remain at home for an Eastern Conference clash against Atlanta United FC on Saturday, April 11. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. CT and the match will be broadcast globally on Apple TV; transmitted locally on WLS 890 AM in English; and on TUDN Radio Chicago 106.7 HD2 in Spanish.

El portero Chris Brady Fue Seleccionado al Equipo de la Jornada 6 de la MLS

El portero canterano logro su tercer partido sin permitir goles de la temporada en la victoria por 1-0 de Chicago contra Nashville

CHICAGO (6 de abril de 2026) - El portero del Chicago Fire FC, Chris Brady, fue nombrado al Equipo de la Jornada 6 de la MLS tras no permitir goles en la victoria por 1-0 del sábado contra Nashville SC en el Soldier Field.

En su regreso de una convocatoria a la seleccion masculina de EE.UU. en la ventana internacional de marzo, el canterano logro su tercera porteria a cero en seis partidos en lo que va del 2026. Tras el gol más rápido en la historia del Fire - anotado por Philip Zinckernagel a los 17 segundos - Brady realizo cuatro atajadas, incluyendo en el minuto 74, cuando desvio por encima del travesano un tiro libre directo de Hany Mukhtar para mantener el partido sin gol. La hazana continuo hasta el minuto 90, cuando Brady detuvo un cabezazo de Jeisson Palacios en la linea para evitar que Nashville anotara, propinándole a los Boys in Gold su primera derrota de la temporada.

La mencion de Brady en el Equipo de la Jornada es la octava de su carrera y la sexta en la alineacion titular. El oriundo de Naperville fue seleccionado a la lista de la Jornada 3 tras su segundo partido sin gol del 2026 en el empate 0-0 contra el Columbus Crew el 7 de marzo.

Asi es como se ve el Equipo de la Jornada 6 de la MLS esta semana:

Del.: Denis Bouanga (LAFC), Wessam Abou Ali (CLB), Son Heung-Min (LAFC) Med.: Luca Langoni (NE), Niko Tsakiris (SJ), Sebastian Berhalter (VAN), Zavier Gozo (RSL) Def.: Anthony Markanich (MIN), Mamadou Fofana (NE), Osaze Urhoghide (DAL) Por.: Chris Brady (CHI)

Entrenador: Marc Dos Santos (LAFC)

Banquillo: Hugo Lloris (LAFC), Juan Mosquera (POR), Noel Caliskan (RSL), Max Arfsten (CLB), Paul Rothrock (SEA), Wilfried Zaha (CLT), Lionel Messi (MIA), Josh Sargent (TOR), Preston Judd (SJ)

Chicago permanecerá en el Soldier Field para un enfrentamiento de la Conferencia Este contra el Atlanta United FC el sábado 11 de abril. El inicio está programado para las 7:30 p.m. CT y el partido se transmitirá globalmente en Apple TV, además de ser transmitido localmente en WLS 890 AM en ingles, y en TUDN Radio Chicago 106.7 HD2 en espanol.

Comments or Questions? E-mail mailto:firecommunications@chicagofirefc.com firecommunications@chicagofirefc.com.

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Contact: Chicago Fire FC Communications - firecommunications@chicagofirefc.com.

El comunicado en español sigue a la versión en inglés.

Goalkeeper Chris Brady Selected to MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 6

The Homegrown goalkeeper recorded his third shutout of the season in Chicago's 1-0 victory against Nashville

CHICAGO - Chicago Fire FC goalkeeper Chris Brady was named to the MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 6 following his third shutout of the season in Saturday's 1-0 victory against Nashville SC at Soldier Field.

In his return from a call-up to the U.S. Men's National Team in the March international window, the Homegrown goalkeeper recorded his third clean sheet in six matches in 2026. Following the fastest goal in Fire history - Philip Zinckernagel's 17-second strike - Brady recorded four saves, none bigger than his effort in the 74th minute, when he palmed Hany Mukhtar's free kick over the crossbar to maintain his shutout. The heroics continued through the 90th minute, when Brady stopped a Jeisson Palacios header at the line to keep Nashville off the board for good, handing the Boys in Gold their first loss of the season.

Brady's mention on the Team of the Matchday is the eighth of his career and sixth on the Best XI. The Naperville native was last on the list for Matchday 3 after his second clean sheet of 2026 in a 0-0 draw at Columbus Crew on March 7, when he also made four saves.

Here is what the MLS Team of the Matchday looks like for Matchday 6:

F: Denis Bouanga (LAFC), Wessam Abou Ali (CLB), Son Heung-Min (LAFC)

M: Luca Langoni (NE), Niko Tsakiris (SJ), Sebastian Berhalter (VAN), Zavier Gozo (RSL)

D: Anthony Markanich (MIN), Mamadou Fofana (NE), Osaze Urhoghide (DAL)

GK: Chris Brady (CHI)

Coach: Marc Dos Santos (LAFC)

Bench: Hugo Lloris (LAFC), Juan Mosquera (POR), Noel Caliskan (RSL), Max Arfsten (CLB), Paul Rothrock (SEA), Wilfried Zaha (CLT), Lionel Messi (MIA), Josh Sargent (TOR), Preston Judd (SJ)

Chicago will remain at home for an Eastern Conference clash against Atlanta United FC on Saturday, April 11. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. CT and the match will be broadcast globally on Apple TV; transmitted locally on WLS 890 AM in English; and on TUDN Radio Chicago 106.7 HD2 in Spanish.

El portero Chris Brady Fue Seleccionado al Equipo de la Jornada 6 de la MLS

El portero canterano logró su tercer partido sin permitir goles de la temporada en la victoria por 1-0 de Chicago contra Nashville

CHICAGO (6 de abril de 2026) - El portero del Chicago Fire FC, Chris Brady, fue nombrado al Equipo de la Jornada 6 de la MLS tras no permitir goles en la victoria por 1-0 del sábado contra Nashville SC en el Soldier Field.

En su regreso de una convocatoria a la selección masculina de EE.UU. en la ventana internacional de marzo, el canterano logró su tercera portería a cero en seis partidos en lo que va del 2026. Tras el gol más rápido en la historia del Fire - anotado por Philip Zinckernagel a los 17 segundos - Brady realizó cuatro atajadas, incluyendo en el minuto 74, cuando desvió por encima del travesaño un tiro libre directo de Hany Mukhtar para mantener el partido sin gol. La hazaña continuó hasta el minuto 90, cuando Brady detuvo un cabezazo de Jeisson Palacios en la línea para evitar que Nashville anotara, propinándole a los Boys in Gold su primera derrota de la temporada.

La mención de Brady en el Equipo de la Jornada es la octava de su carrera y la sexta en la alineación titular. El oriundo de Naperville fue seleccionado a la lista de la Jornada 3 tras su segundo partido sin gol del 2026 en el empate 0-0 contra el Columbus Crew el 7 de marzo.

Así es como se ve el Equipo de la Jornada 6 de la MLS esta semana:

Del.: Denis Bouanga (LAFC), Wessam Abou Ali (CLB), Son Heung-Min (LAFC)

Med.: Luca Langoni (NE), Niko Tsakiris (SJ), Sebastian Berhalter (VAN), Zavier Gozo (RSL)

Def.: Anthony Markanich (MIN), Mamadou Fofana (NE), Osaze Urhoghide (DAL)

Por.: Chris Brady (CHI)

Entrenador: Marc Dos Santos (LAFC)

Banquillo: Hugo Lloris (LAFC), Juan Mosquera (POR), Noel Caliskan (RSL), Max Arfsten (CLB), Paul Rothrock (SEA), Wilfried Zaha (CLT), Lionel Messi (MIA), Josh Sargent (TOR), Preston Judd (SJ)

Chicago permanecerá en el Soldier Field para un enfrentamiento de la Conferencia Este contra el Atlanta United FC el sábado 11 de abril. El inicio está programado para las 7:30 p.m. CT y el partido se transmitirá globalmente en Apple TV, además de ser transmitido localmente en WLS 890 AM en inglés, y en TUDN Radio Chicago 106.7 HD2 en español.

Comments or Questions? E-mail firecommunications@chicagofirefc.com.

This email was sent by: Chicago Fire FC

410 N. Michigan Ave, Ste 1400, Chicago, IL, 60611, United States

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