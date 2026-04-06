Minnesota United FC Update on James Rodríguez

Published on April 6, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Minnesota United FC News Release







GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - On Sunday, March 29, James participated in Colombia's international friendly against France, during which and upon its conclusion, he began experiencing symptoms of dehydration that worsened in the hours that followed. The following day, Monday, March 30, and after an additional medical evaluation, he was examined and diagnosed with severe dehydration. Given the severity of the clinical presentation, he was admitted to a hospital facility on the morning of Tuesday, March 31, for continued monitoring and IV fluid therapy. James was discharged and has since been recovering at home under continued medical supervision.

James reported to the club's training facility today, Monday, April 6, and participated in a supervised return-to-activity session. His reintegration into full team training will follow the protocols established by the club's medical department and will be guided entirely by his clinical progress.

Minnesota United FC takes the health and privacy of its players seriously. The club and our medical professionals can unequivocally state there has been no clinical or laboratory evidence of rhabdomyolysis.

We respectfully ask members of the media and the public to refrain from further speculation regarding James's health. Any additional updates will be communicated directly by the club through official channels.







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