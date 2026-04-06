San Jose Earthquakes Midfielder Niko Tsakiris, Forward Preston Judd Selected to MLS Team of the Matchday

Published on April 6, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Jose Earthquakes News Release







SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose Earthquakes midfielder Niko Tsakiris and forward Preston Judd have been named to Major League Soccer's Team of the Matchday for Matchday 6. Tsakiris scored his second and third goals of his MLS career Saturday night to open the scoring for San Jose. Judd assisted on Tsakiris' first goal and later scored his third goal of the season and the 14th of his career to secure the Quakes' first ever 5-1-0 start in club history.

Tsakiris opened the scoring for San Jose in the 13th minute when Judd intercepted a wayward pass and fed the attacking midfielder, who dribbled to his left and blasted the ball toward the near post and into the back of the net to make it 1-0. In minute 28, SDFC defender Manu Duah fouled Judd in the box and was sent off after a video review. Six minutes later, Tsakiris converted the subsequent penalty kick for the brace and a 2-0 Earthquakes lead, making him the second youngest player to score a brace in San Jose history behind Landon Donovan. The Quakes then tripled the advantage in the third minute of first-half stoppage time, when Beau Leroux motored down the left sideline and found a streaking Judd who promptly finished the goal to make it 3-0 at the break. After intermission, the game settled but San Jose continued to apply pressure before the final whistle to earn their unprecedented fifth clean sheet.

Click here to download media assets from Saturday's match

This is the first MLS Team of the Matchday recognition for Tsakiris this season and second in his career. This is Judd's first MLS Team of the Matchday recognition this season and fifth overall dating back to his 2021 rookie season.

The Black and Blue now go on the road next Saturday, April 11, to face Sporting Kansas City. Kickoff from Sporting Park is set for 5:30 p.m. PT and will be broadcast globally via Apple TV (English/Spanish), as well as local radio on KSFO 810 AM (English) and La Kaliente 1370 AM (Spanish).

MLS TEAM OF THE MATCHDAY (MATCHDAY 5)

Forwards: Denis Bouanga (LAFC), Wessam Abou Ali (CLB), Son Heung-Min (LAFC)

Midfielders: Luca Langoni (NE), Niko Tsakiris (SJ), Sebastian Berhalter (VAN), Zavier Gozo (RSL)

Defenders: Anthony Markanich (MIN), Mamadou Fofana (NE), Osaze Urhoghide (DAL)

Goalkeeper: Chris Brady (CHI)

Coach: Marc Dos Santos (LAFC)

Bench: Hugo Lloris (LAFC), Juan Mosquera (POR), Noel Caliskan (RSL), Max Arfsten (CLB), Paul Rothrock (SEA), Wilfried Zaha (CLT), Lionel Messi (MIA), Josh Sargent (TOR), Preston Judd (SJ)







Major League Soccer Stories from April 6, 2026

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