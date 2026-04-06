San Diego FC Weekly

Published on April 6, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Diego FC News Release







SAN DIEGO - San Diego FC (SDFC) returns to Snapdragon Stadium as the Club prepares to host Minnesota United on Saturday, April 11 on Community Night, presented by California Bank & Trust. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. PT, with live coverage available on Apple TV, as well as an English radio broadcast on San Diego Sports 760 AM.

The first 25,000 fans in the building on Saturday will receive a Captains Pennant courtesy of California Bank & Trust. Tickets for Community Night are available now at SanDiegoFC.com/Tickets. Every ticket purchased helps support programs that expand access to soccer, strengthen neighborhoods, and uplift communities across San Diego.

SDFC (3-1-2, 11 pts.) enters Saturday's match following a 3-0 road loss to San Jose on April 4 at PayPal Park. SDFC remains undefeated at home in 2026 and will look to rebound at Snapdragon Stadium. Minnesota United (2-2-2, 8 pts.) comes into the match after a 2-1 loss to the LA Galaxy on April 4.

Saturday's contest marks the fourth meeting across all competitions between SDFC and Minnesota United. In the first meeting, SDFC defeated Minnesota 4-2 on June 14 at Allianz Field before falling 3-1 in the second matchup on Sept. 13 at Snapdragon Stadium. The sides met for a third time last season in the Western Conference Semifinal, where SDFC advanced with a 1-0 win on Nov. 24 at Snapdragon Stadium.







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