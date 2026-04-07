LAFC Faces Cruz Azul in First Match of Concacaf Champions Cup Quarterfinal Series at BMO Stadium on Tuesday
Published on April 6, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Los Angeles FC News Release
Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC) has reached the quarterfinal stage of the Concacaf Champions Cup for the second consecutive tournament - and fourth time in as many tries - where the Black & Gold will face reigning title holders Cruz Azul from Mexico's Liga MX. Kickoff for the game, designated as Concacaf's "Epic Match of the Week", is set for 7 p.m. PT and will be broadcast on TUDN and FS2 in the United States, Coupang Play in Korea, OneSoccer in Canada and Concacaf GO. Fans can also tune into local radio coverage on 710 AM ESPN, the ESPN App (English), 980 AM La Mera Mera (Spanish), and 1230 AM K-Radio (Korean).
LAFC is 3-0-1 in the 2026 Champions Cup, having defeated Real España (7-1) and LD Alajuelense (3-2) on aggregate over the first two rounds of the competition. The Black & Gold enters the match on the back of a 6-0 win against Orlando City in MLS play over the weekend and is unbeaten (8-0-2) across all competitions to start the season. LAFC forward Denis Bouanga scored his eighth hat trick for the club in the victory against Orlando and second of the season after also notching three goals in the team's season-opening win in Champions Cup play back on Feb. 17. He is the second leading goalscorer in the 2026 Champions Cup with four goals scored.
Cruz Azul arrives for Tuesday's match with an 8-2-3 league record and sits second in the Liga MX standings but hasn't won a match in any competition since defeating Monterrey 3-2 in the first leg of the teams' Champions Cup Round of 16 clash on March 10.
The Black & Gold and Cruz Azul met once before in Champions Cup play on December 16, 2020. LAFC won the match, which also came at the quarterfinal stage of the competition, 2-1 on goals from Carlos Vela and Kwadwo "Mahala" Opoku. Defender Eddie Segura is the only current LAFC player who played in that match.
For more LAFC stories, fans can tune into LAFC Weekly, a 30-minute magazine show that gives viewers an in-depth look at the Black & Gold, every Saturday at 10 p.m. PT on FOX 11 Plus (KCOP-TV Ch. 13).
MATCH INFORMATION:
Matchup: LAFC vs. Cruz Azul
Kickoff: Tuesday, April 7, at 7 p.m. PT
Where: BMO Stadium; Los Angeles, CA
Media check-in opens: 5 p.m. PT
Watch: TUDN, FS2, Coupang Play (Korea), OneSoccer (Canada), Concacaf GO
Listen: 710 AM ESPN LA, ESPN App (English), 980 AM La Mera Mera (Spanish), 1230 AM K-Radio (Korean)
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