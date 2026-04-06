LA Galaxy Weekly
Published on April 6, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
LA Galaxy News Release
LOS ANGELES - The LA Galaxy will be on the road this week with backtoback away matches in Toluca, Mexico, and Austin, Texas. The club faces Deportivo Toluca F.C. in the quarterfinals of the Concacaf Champions Cup on Wednesday, April 8 at 8 p.m. PT (FS1, TUDN), before returning to MLS action against Austin FC on Saturday, April 11 at 11:30 a.m. PT (FOX, Apple TV).
LA Galaxy at Deportivo Toluca FC - Wednesday, April 8
After victories over Panamanian side Sporting San Miguelito and Jamaican club Mount Pleasant in the opening two rounds of the Concacaf Champions Cup, the Galaxy now turn their attention to the quarterfinals where they will face current Liga MX champions Deportivo Toluca FC. The clubs have met once previously, with Toluca claiming a 3-2 win in the 2025 Campeones Cup. In the Round of 16, Gabriel Pec led the way for LA, scoring five goals across the two legs against Mount Pleasant and currently leading all scorers in the competition with his five goals.
LA Galaxy vs Austin FC - Saturday, April 11
On Saturday, April 11, the LA Galaxy return to MLS play with a road match against Austin FC at Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas (FOX, Apple TV). In 10 all-time meetings between the clubs, LA owns a 541 record against Austin, and a 131 mark on the road. Last season, Austin took the series, earning a 1-0 win at Q2 Stadium in April before claiming a 2-1 victory at Dignity Health Sports Park in July.
CCC Quarterfinal Match on Wednesday, April 15: LA Galaxy vs Deportivo Toluca FC
Tickets for the LA Galaxy's April 15 home match at 6 p.m. PT against Toluca FC in the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup Quarterfinals are on sale now at lagalaxy.com/tickets.
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