Messi Named to MLS Team of the Matchday
Published on April 6, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF News Release
Inter Miami CF captain Leo Messi has been named to the Major League Soccer (MLS) Team of the Matchday presented by Audi for week 6 of the 2026 regular season. The Argentine maestro earns TOTM honors after scoring his fifth goal of the campaign to help the team secure a point against Austin FC on Saturday.
Messi features on the Team of the Matchday for the second time this regular season after scoring the Club's first-ever goal at the new state-of-the-art Nu Stadium. Our captain notched a precise header that helped to partially equalize the scoreline.
2026 Inter Miami Team of the Matchday Honorees:
Matchday 2: Javier Mascherano, Leo Messi, Telasco Segovia, and Mateo Silvetti
Matchday 4: Rocco Ríos Novo
Matchday 6: Leo Messi
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