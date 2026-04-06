Osaze Urhoghide Named to MLSsoccer.com's Team of the Matchday After 4-0 Win at D.C. United

Published on April 6, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Dallas News Release







FRISCO, Texas - FC Dallas defender Osaze Urhoghide has been named to MLSsoccer.com's Team of the Matchday, presented by Audi, for Matchday 6. It marks the second time this season Urhoghide is named to the Starting XI after earning Matchday 2 honors.

Urhoghide scored Dallas' third goal in Dallas' 4-0 road win over D.C. United on Saturday night and helped the team secure its second shutout of the season. The defender ranks third in MLS in aerial challenges won (20), tied in first in MLS in balls won (3), and ranks seventh in challenges made (30). He leads the team in clearances (10).

Team of the Matchday 6

F: Denis Bouanga (LAFC), Wessam Abou Ali (CLB), Son Heung-Min (LAFC)

M: Luca Langoni (NE), Niko Tsakiris (SJ), Sebastian Berhalter (VAN), Zavier Gozo (RSL)

D: Osaze Urhoghide (DAL), Anthony Markanich (MIN), Mamadou Fofana (NE),

GK: Chris Brady (CHI)

Coach: Marc Dos Santos (LAFC)

Bench: Hugo Lloris (LAFC), Juan Mosquera (POR), Noel Caliskan (RSL), Max Arfsten (CLB), Paul Rothrock (SEA), Wilfried Zaha (CLT), Lionel Messi (MIA), Josh Sargent (TOR), Preston Judd (SJ)

2026 FC Dallas Team of the Matchday Selections

Petar Musa: (Starting XI: Matchday 1, 4, Player of the Matchday Week 4)

Logan Farrington: (Starting XI: Matchday 5 Bench: Matchday 1)

Osaze Urhoghide: (Starting XI: Matchday 2, 6)







Major League Soccer Stories from April 6, 2026

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