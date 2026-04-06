Sporting KC Weekly

Published on April 6, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Sporting Kansas City News Release







Sporting Kansas City will host the San Jose Earthquakes at 7:30 p.m. CT on Saturday as the club celebrates Sporting Sustainability Night.

Tickets for the 250th regular season match at Sporting Park are available online via SeatGeek and fans interested in attending for the first time can take advantage of the First Game On Us initiative to request up to two free tickets.

The Western Conference match-up will be available to watch live in English and Spanish on Apple TV in addition to local radio coverage on Sports Radio 810 WHB and La Grande 1340 AM. The rematch of this year's season opener will also be shown in pub partners across the Sporting Pub Network.

Sporting KC Youth Soccer will host new six-week sessions of Skills Training this week for boys and girls between the ages of 6-9 years old. Monday classes begin at 6 p.m. tonight at Compass Minerals Sporting Fields (1500 N. 90th St.) in Kansas City, Kan. while Friday classes are offered from 5:30-6:30 p.m. or 6:30-7:30 p.m. at Central Bank Sporting Complex (9101 N. Line Creek Pkwy) in Kansas City, Mo. The hour-long classes are designed to teach individual skill development including 1v1 attacking, ball control, receiving and passing.

Sporting Kansas City will host a "Goal Getters: Career Prep Summit " from 4-6 p.m. on Thursday at Sporting Park for high school and college students interested in pursuing a career in sports. The free career exploration and professional development event will connect students with Sporting KC front office associates to gain insights into the industry, receive personalized resume feedback and provide the opportunity to collaborate on real-world sports business scenarios. Registation for the summit closes on Tuesday and all who attend will receive a complimentary ticket to Sporting Kansas City's home match this Saturday.

Sporting KC will host the eighth annual Sporting Next-Gen Invitational beginning Friday featuring many of the top boys and girls youth teams from across the region in the U-9 through U-15 age groups. The tournament will see more than 250 teams take the field with matches held at Compass Minerals National Performance Center, Compass Minerals Sporting Fields, Central Bank Sporting Complex and Swope Soccer Village.

Sporting Kansas City II will continue the 2026 MLS NEXT Pro season with a rematch against North Texas SC at 7:30 p.m. CT on Friday at Choctaw Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Fans can watch the Frontier Division match-up live on MLSNEXTPro.com or follow @SportingKCII on X for updates.

New sessions of Sporting Stripes and Sporting Stars, early childhood soccer programs for 2-8 year olds, will start on Saturday morning at The Barstow School (11511 State Line Rd.) in Kansas City, Missouri. For more information, visit SportingKCYouth.com.

The Sporting KC Academy will resume the 2025-26 MLS NEXT campaign this Saturday on the road at the Chicago Fire. The U-15's and U-18's will kick off the doubleheader at 9 a.m. followed by the U-16's at 12:15 p.m. Fans can follow @SKCAcademy on X for updates.

Sporting Kansas City will be represented by Gustavo "GN10" Nascimento at the 2026 eMLS Cup Finals in Columbus, Ohio on Sunday. The Brazilian, who played soccer collegiately at Iowa Lakes Community College and Hofstra University, qualified for the 2026 eMLS Cup Finals in March and will be one of eight competitors vying for two slots at the EA SPORTS FC Pro World Championship. Fans can tune in live beginning at 11 a.m. CT on the MLS YouTube channel.







Major League Soccer Stories from April 6, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.