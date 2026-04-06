FC Cincinnati Extends Partnership with SeatGeek as Club's Official Ticketing Partner

Published on April 6, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Cincinnati News Release







SeatGeek, the high-growth technology platform transforming the live event experience for fans, teams, and venues, announced a multi-year extension of its partnership with FC Cincinnati, continuing as the club's Official Ticketing Partner. The club is among nine MLS teams powered by SeatGeek, representing nearly one third of the league.

The renewal comes at a pivotal moment as FC Cincinnati advances plans for a new mixed-use development near TQL Stadium. As the club's footprint grows, SeatGeek will help FC Cincinnati create a more connected campus - bringing together data across the club's venue, campus, and fandom to unlock a more engaging, delightful fan experience and a clearer picture of fan journeys to drive acquisition, retention, and long-term value.

Powering the partnership is SeatGeek IQ, SeatGeek's AI event intelligence engine built on data from across its network of teams, venues, and fandoms. For FC Cincinnati, that means access to insights that help the club sell smarter, run smoother, and build deeper fan connections - turning real-time data into a superior matchday experience and maximized revenue across its entire footprint.

"SeatGeek has been an essential partner in how we connect with our fans, from our earliest MLS seasons to the incredible environment we've built at TQL Stadium," said Jeff Berding, President and Co-CEO of FC Cincinnati. "Like SeatGeek, FC Cincinnati is a challenger brand that seeks out innovation. This renewed partnership ensures we're continuing to invest in technology that enhances the matchday experience, deepens fan relationships, and supports the long-term vision of this club."

FC Cincinnati and SeatGeek first partnered in 2019, a relationship that carried through the club's landmark move into TQL Stadium, one of the most celebrated venue openings in MLS history. Since then, SeatGeek has helped welcome hundreds of thousands of passionate Orange and Blue supporters through the gates with its modern, mobile-first ticketing platform.

Through the partnership, FC Cincinnati has made it easier than ever for fans to discover, purchase, and manage their matchday plans. SeatGeek enables fans to browse available seats, compare options using Deal Score, preview the view from their seat before buying, and buy, sell, or transfer tickets in just a few taps - all with the confidence of secure mobile ticketing and seamless entry on matchday.

"FC Cincinnati has shown what a club can become when it invests in the full fan experience," said Russ D'Souza, Co-founder and President of Supply at SeatGeek. "Extending our partnership is a testament to what we've built together, and what happens when a club and its technology move together. There's a lot more to build and we're proud to continue powering the experience at TQL Stadium and beyond."

Single-match tickets for the 2026 MLS season are available for purchase via SeatGeek at https://seatgeek.com/fc-cincinnati-tickets.







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