Match Preview: Nashville SC vs. Club América

Published on April 6, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Nashville SC News Release







Nashville SC vs. Club América

Concacaf Champions Cup (Quarterfinal Round, Leg One)

Tuesday, April 7, 2026

GEODIS Park

7 p.m. CT | 8 p.m. ET

TV: FS2, TUDN, ConcacafGO, OneSoccer

Tickets: Nashville.com/tickets and Ticketmaster

Here are five things to know for the first leg of Nashville SC and Club América's home and away Quarterfinal Round Concacaf Champions Cup series that will be decided on aggregate:

Tuesday's match is the third all-time meeting between Nashville SC and Mexican soccer giants Club América. The Boys in Gold defeated Club América in both previous meetings, first during a 2022 Leagues Cup Showcase (3-3 draw, 4-2 penalty victory) followed by the Leagues Cup 2023 tournament (2-2 draw, 6-5 penalty victory).

Nashville SC is unbeaten all-time at home in the Concacaf Champions Cup with a record of 2W-0L-2D while outscoring opponents 11-2.

During the 2026 Champions Cup, Nashville SC has outscored its opponents (Atlético Ottawa, Inter Miami CF) 8-1 while securing three clean sheets in four matches.

Brian Schwake, who was named goalkeeper for the Champions Cup Round of 16 Best XI team, is 7W-0L-2D in tournament play (CCC, U.S. Open Cup) since joining Nashville SC with four shutouts.

Leg Two on Tuesday, April 14 will be Nashville SC's first-ever match in Mexico. The winner of the series will face the winner of the Club Tigres UANL vs. Seattle Sounders series in the Semifinal Round.







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