CF Montréal Acquires Wiki Carmona from Red Bull New York

Published on February 9, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

MONTREAL - CF Montréal announced today that it has acquired midfielder Wikelman "Wiki" Carmona from Red Bull New York in exchange for defender Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty.

Both teams will retain a percentage of a future transfer. As part of the transaction, CF Montréal will also retain a part of Marshall-Rutty's salary for the 2026 season.

"We are thrilled to announce the arrival of Wikelman Carmona," said CF Montréal Managing Director, Recruitment and Sporting Methodology Luca Saputo. "His profile will strengthen our midfield options and give our coach greater tactical flexibility. I would also like to thank Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty and wish him all the best in the next stage of his career."

The 22-year-old has spent the past five seasons in New York. Carmona totals 102 appearances (including 60 starts) five goals and seven assists. In 2024, he contributed to the Red Bulls' run to the MLS Cup final.

Carmona is a product of Dynamo FC Margarita Academy, a youth academy based in Nueva Esparta, Venezuela, where he spent his youth career between 2016 and 2021. He officially joined the Red Bulls on Jan. 25, 2021.

On the international stage, Carmona made his debut for the Venezuelan national team on Oct. 10, 2025 in a friendly match against Argentina. He also represented his country at the U20 and U17 levels and notably featured on the Venezuelan squad at the 2019 South American U17 Championship.

WIKI CARMONA

Position: Midfielder

Height: 5'8"

Weight: 157 lbs

Birthdate: Feb. 24, 2003

Birthplace: Valle de la Pascua, Venezuela

Last Club: Red Bull New York

Acquisition date: Feb. 9, 2026







