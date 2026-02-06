CF Montréal Signs Goalkeeper Samsy Keita to Homegrown Contract
Published on February 6, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Club de Foot Montreal News Release
MONTRÉAL - CF Montréal announced today that it has signed goalkeeper Samsy Keita to a Homegrown contract for the 2026, 2027, 2027-28 and 2028-29 seasons with options for the 2029-30 and 2030-31 seasons.
Keita becomes the 30th Homegrown signing in CF Montréal history and the Club's fifth Academy goalkeeper to sign with the first team.
"We are delighted to announce Samsy's signing to the first team squad," said CF Montréal Managing Director, Recruitment and Sporting Methodology Luca Saputo. "His work ethic and goalkeeping skills make him a very promising player. We are confident in his potential and his ability to contribute to our project in the long term."
Keita joined the CF Montréal Academy from Celtix du Haut-Richelieu in July 2024. Last year, he helped the Bleu-blanc-noir's U16 team qualify for the MLS NEXT playoffs.
Over the past season, Keita was invited to first team practice sessions at the age of 15. He received his first invite to the Club's training camp in Marbella, Spain back in January.
On the international stage, Keita has represented Canada at the U16 and U17 level. In November 2025, Keita was selected as a 16-year-old to feature on the Canada squad at the U17 World Cup in Qatar.
Transaction: CF Montréal signed goalkeeper Samsy Keita to a Homegrown contract for the 2026, 2027, 2027-28 and 2028-29 seasons with options for the 2029-30 and 2030-31 seasons.
SAMSY KEITA
Position: Goalkeeper
Height: 6'4"
Weight: 190 lbs
Birthdate: July 27, 2009
Birthplace: Montreal, Que.
Last Club: CF Montréal U18
Acquisition date: Feb. 6, 2026
Major League Soccer Stories from February 6, 2026
- Minnesota United Signs Colombian National Team Captain James Rodríguez - Minnesota United FC
- LAFC Acquires Midfielder Stephen Eustáquio on Loan from FC Porto - Los Angeles FC
- CF Montréal Signs Goalkeeper Samsy Keita to Homegrown Contract - Club de Foot Montreal
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Club de Foot Montreal Stories
- CF Montréal Signs Goalkeeper Samsy Keita to Homegrown Contract
- Vassili Cremanzidis Passes Away at Age 36
- CF Montréal Receives up to $350,000 in General Allocation Money from FC Dallas in Return for Goaltender Jonathan Sirois
- CF Montréal Defender Josh-Duc Nteziryayo Undergoes Succesful Knee Surgery
- CF Montréal Acquires Tomás Avilés from Inter Miami Cf