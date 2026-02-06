CF Montréal Signs Goalkeeper Samsy Keita to Homegrown Contract

February 6, 2026

MONTRÉAL - CF Montréal announced today that it has signed goalkeeper Samsy Keita to a Homegrown contract for the 2026, 2027, 2027-28 and 2028-29 seasons with options for the 2029-30 and 2030-31 seasons.

Keita becomes the 30th Homegrown signing in CF Montréal history and the Club's fifth Academy goalkeeper to sign with the first team.

"We are delighted to announce Samsy's signing to the first team squad," said CF Montréal Managing Director, Recruitment and Sporting Methodology Luca Saputo. "His work ethic and goalkeeping skills make him a very promising player. We are confident in his potential and his ability to contribute to our project in the long term."

Keita joined the CF Montréal Academy from Celtix du Haut-Richelieu in July 2024. Last year, he helped the Bleu-blanc-noir's U16 team qualify for the MLS NEXT playoffs.

Over the past season, Keita was invited to first team practice sessions at the age of 15. He received his first invite to the Club's training camp in Marbella, Spain back in January.

On the international stage, Keita has represented Canada at the U16 and U17 level. In November 2025, Keita was selected as a 16-year-old to feature on the Canada squad at the U17 World Cup in Qatar.

SAMSY KEITA

Position: Goalkeeper

Height: 6'4"

Weight: 190 lbs

Birthdate: July 27, 2009

Birthplace: Montreal, Que.

Last Club: CF Montréal U18

Acquisition date: Feb. 6, 2026







