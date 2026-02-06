LAFC Acquires Midfielder Stephen Eustáquio on Loan from FC Porto

Published on February 6, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Los Angeles FC News Release







LAFC announced today that the club has acquired midfielder Stephen Eustáquio on loan from Portuguese club FC Porto through June 30, 2026, with an option to purchase. LAFC acquired Eustáquio's Discovery Priority from the San Jose Earthquakes in exchange for $50,000 in 2026 General Allocation Money (GAM). Eustáquio will occupy an international roster slot pending receipt of his International Transfer Certificate (ITC) and P-1 Visa.

"Stephen is a top-class midfielder with extensive international experience who knows what it takes to win and lead at the highest level," said LAFC Co-President & General Manager John Thorrington. "We're excited to add a player of his quality, and we're confident he will have an immediate, positive impact on the group both on and off the field."

A native of Leamington, Ontario, Canada, Eustáquio arrives at LAFC most recently from FC Porto of Portugal's Primeira Liga, where he made over 150 appearances across all competitions, including UEFA Champions League and Europa League, contributing 12 goals and 11 assists. During his time with Porto, he helped the club capture a Primeira Liga championship, three Taça de Portugal titles, an Allianz Cup, and two Supertaça Cândido de Oliveira trophies.

Prior to his move to Porto, Eustáquio spent multiple seasons with F.C. Paços de Ferreira, making 65 league appearances in the Primeira Liga while contributing two goals and two assists. After initially joining the club on loan from Mexico's Cruz Azul, his performances earned him a permanent transfer, where he established himself as a key figure in the midfield.

Earlier in his career, Eustáquio featured with G.D. Chaves, where he made 29 league appearances, contributing one goal and one assist. He made his Primeira Liga debut on February 4, 2018, in a 2-1 away victory against C.D. Feirense. Prior to joining Chaves, Eustáquio spent time with Leixões S.C. in Portugal's LigaPro, recording 27 appearances and tallying two assists across all competitions for the club.

Internationally, Eustáquio has earned 54 caps (50 starts) for the Canada Men's National Team and has scored four goals for his country. After representing Portugal at the U-21 level, Eustáquio made his senior national team debut with Canada on November 15, 2019, in a Concacaf Nations League match against the United States. Since then, he has represented Canada in several major competitions, including the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Copa América, and Gold Cup.

Name: Stephen Eustáquio

Position: Midfielder

Age: 29

Height: 5'10"

Birthplace: Leamington, Ontario, Canada

Citizenship: Canada, Portugal

Last Club: FC Porto (Portugal)

TRANSACTION: LAFC acquires midfielder Stephen Eustáquio on loan from Portugal's FC Porto through June 30, 2026, with an option to purchase. LAFC acquired Eustáquio's Discovery Priority from the San Jose Earthquakes in exchange for $50,000 in 2026 General Allocation Money (GAM).







