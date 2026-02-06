Dream Development: First Seats Installed at Miami Freedom Park, Unveiled to Season Ticket Members

Published on February 6, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







With its inaugural campaign inching closer day by day, Inter Miami CF's new home at Miami Freedom Park reached another major milestone, as the first seats are in!

Earlier this week, three families of loyal Season Ticket Members who have been a part of Inter Miami's dream from day one were invited for the historic occasion, becoming the first fans to sit in the worldwide-known signature Miami Freedom Park pink seats. The lucky fans were the Brown family from Boca Raton, the Cardona family from Coral Springs, and the Schwartman family from Miami, who were able to sit in their actual seats and get a first look of the amazing location from where they'll witness history on April 4, during the highly-anticipated opening match.

"To be here is amazing," said Ladd Brown, who was present along with his daughter Alexandra, after becoming the first fans to sit in their new stadium. "When we got the call to be here today I was like, 'let's do this'! This is a once-in-a-lifetime experience."

"This is historic. Funny enough, today is our anniversary. So this worked out really nicely that we could do this on our anniversary and share this moment," noted Gilbert Cardona, who together with his wife Maria, celebrated a special moment in unique fashion.

"We've always wanted to be a part of this, and it's a dream come true... Being here today, seeing the construction of this stadium, which is a dream for the city, for the team, and being a part of this moment is huge for us. We can't believe it!" stated David Schwartman, who represented the family from the heart of Miami together with his son Kevin.

You can join them and also see history in the making at Miami Freedom Park with a Season Ticket Membership! Season Ticket Members not only lock in seats for each of the 17 regular season home games in 2026 starting at $54 per match, but also enjoy priority access to playoffs and other competitions, discounts on food, beverage, merchandise, parking, and more. Secure your Season Tickets HERE!

For these families, it will be a day that will live on forever, as witnessing this historic moment at their new home represented another invaluable memory in their journeys as loyal Inter Miami Season Ticket Members and local South Florida fútbol enthusiasts.

"My father introduced me to soccer when I was a kid. And as long as there's been soccer available, I wanted to be part of it. So when Inter Miami was still a dream, I was on board for it, and I made sure that I was around to put my deposit down that first day," detailed Gilbert Cardona. "I want to build a culture within my family that accepts and appreciates sports because that's what my father taught me. It's something that I want to impart upon my kids and the family, and be able to bring them here. So that's the importance of always having the availability of the tickets."

As they took in the sights from their seats and visualized the golazos that lie ahead, our valuable Season Ticket Members also reminisced on their favorite Inter Miami memory yet and previewed the historic home opener in MLS regular season action against Austin FC on April 4.

"It was the first time that Messi played, it was against Cruz Azul, where he came in at and scored a free kick right at the end of the game. My father, he's 86, he jumped! He jumped out of his chair and was almost running after the game. He was so excited. That was awesome for me to see," said Gilbert Cardona with a big smile on his face as he looked back at his years as an Inter Miami faithful.

"I think gamedays are going to get even more exciting. Whatever section you're in, I think it's going to be so loud in here, it's going to be amazing. I'm excited to see what the first game day is going to be like in here, I can't wait," added Alexandra Brown.

"Being here the first day the ball rolls here, we will never forget that. That will live one in our hearts forever," closed out David Schwartman.

Need more information about your new home? Attend our Miami Freedom Park Open House at the Experience Center (78 NW 37th St, Miami, FL 33127) this Saturday, Feb. 7, from 10 a.m. ET to 4 p.m. ET. RSVP today.







Major League Soccer Stories from February 6, 2026

