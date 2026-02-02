Inter Miami CF and Óscar Ustari Agree to Mutually Terminate Contract
Published on February 2, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF News Release
Inter Miami CF announced today it has agreed to mutually terminate the contract of goalkeeper Óscar Ustari.
Ustari first joined the Club in September of 2024, adding experience to the goalkeeping group through the closing stages of the season. Additionally, he was part of the squad that led Inter Miami to a record-breaking season in 2024, resulting in the team lifting its first Supporters' Shield title and securing the MLS single-season points record in the process.
The Argentine goalkeeper was also part of the historic MLS Cup-winning campaign, where he featured in 40 matches across all competitions including MLS, Concacaf Champions Cup, FIFA Club World Cup, and Leagues Cup, registering an impressive record of over 3,000 minutes played and nine clean sheets.
The Club would like to thank Óscar for his contributions on and off the pitch throughout his time with Inter Miami, and wish him well in the future.
Major League Soccer Stories from February 2, 2026
- Sounders FC Completes Transfer of Obed Vargas to la Liga Powerhouse Atlético Madrid - Seattle Sounders FC
- Inter Miami CF and Óscar Ustari Agree to Mutually Terminate Contract - Inter Miami CF
- LA Galaxy Weekly Schedule: February 2 - February 8, 2026 - LA Galaxy
- FC Dallas Acquires Goalkeeper Jonathan Sirois from CF Montréal - FC Dallas
- CF Montréal Receives up to $350,000 in General Allocation Money from FC Dallas in Return for Goaltender Jonathan Sirois - Club de Foot Montreal
- Colorado Rapids Sign Forward Sydney Wathuta - Colorado Rapids
- Revolution Sign Midfielder Carles Gil to Contract Extension - New England Revolution
- New York City FC Introduce Sky Scraper as Club's Official Mascot - New York City FC
- San Jose Earthquakes Loan Chicho Arango to Atlético Nacional - San Jose Earthquakes
- Red Bull New York Completes Transfer of Mexico International Jorge Ruvalcaba as Designated Player from UNAM Pumas - New York Red Bulls
- Revolution Loan Jack Panayotou to Loudoun United FC - New England Revolution
- Colorado Rapids Director of Player Personnel Brian Crookham Named to Colorado Soccer Hall of Fame - Colorado Rapids
- Columbus Crew Acquire Forward Jamal Thiaré from Atlanta United FC - Columbus Crew SC
- Atlanta United Acquires up to $300,000 in General Allocation Money from Columbus Crew - Atlanta United FC
- Columbus Crew Transfer Jacen Russell-Rowe to French Ligue 1 Side Toulouse FC - Columbus Crew SC
- FC Dallas Transfers Goalkeeper Maarten Paes to AFC Ajax - FC Dallas
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Inter Miami CF Stories
- Inter Miami CF and Óscar Ustari Agree to Mutually Terminate Contract
- Inter Miami CF Defeats Atlético Nacional in Front of a Full House in Medellin, Colombia
- Inter Miami CF Foundation and Royal Caribbean Inspire Young Talent in Medellín, Colombia at Fourth International Youth Fútbol Clinic
- Inter Miami CF Signs Mexican International Forward Germán Berterame as Designated Player
- Inter Miami CF in Action against Atlético Nacional in Second 2026 Champions Tour Matchup