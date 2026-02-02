Inter Miami CF and Óscar Ustari Agree to Mutually Terminate Contract

Published on February 2, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







Inter Miami CF announced today it has agreed to mutually terminate the contract of goalkeeper Óscar Ustari.

Ustari first joined the Club in September of 2024, adding experience to the goalkeeping group through the closing stages of the season. Additionally, he was part of the squad that led Inter Miami to a record-breaking season in 2024, resulting in the team lifting its first Supporters' Shield title and securing the MLS single-season points record in the process.

The Argentine goalkeeper was also part of the historic MLS Cup-winning campaign, where he featured in 40 matches across all competitions including MLS, Concacaf Champions Cup, FIFA Club World Cup, and Leagues Cup, registering an impressive record of over 3,000 minutes played and nine clean sheets.

The Club would like to thank Óscar for his contributions on and off the pitch throughout his time with Inter Miami, and wish him well in the future.







Major League Soccer Stories from February 2, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.