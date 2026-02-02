New York City FC Introduce Sky Scraper as Club's Official Mascot

NEW YORK - New York City FC today announced the official debut of the Club's mascot, Sky Scraper, a pigeon who has long been a familiar and beloved symbol among the New York City FC faithful. Known simply as Sky, they now take on the role as the Club's official mascot.

A true New Yorker through and through, Sky is a young rock dove who grew up in the South Bronx in the shadow of Yankee Stadium and beneath the rumble of the 4 train. Though they come from a family of die-hard baseball fans, Sky fell in love with soccer when New York City FC kicked off their inaugural season in 2015 and has become a passionate supporter of the Club ever since.

"For years, Sky and their fellow pigeons have shown up wherever our fans are - on matchdays, in the city, and in the culture around this Club," said Lauren Scrima, New York City FC Vice President of Marketing. "Sky has been with us since the beginning, cheering us on from the inaugural season through unforgettable moments like our MLS Cup win in 2021. Making Sky our official mascot is both a celebration of that history and a tribute to the incredible fan culture that has grown alongside this Club."

While derided by some, the pigeon has long served as New York City FC's unofficial mascot, embraced organically by many supporters. In recognizing Sky full-time, the Club honors the fans who helped build that culture from day one.

As with rock doves found across New York City, Sky's plumage features various shades of gray and an iridescent ring of purple feathers beneath their neck, fittingly the color of the 7 train - the route to the Club's future home at Etihad Park. Sky often sports a New York City FC baseball cap, sturdy work boots favored by New Yorkers, and a star-shaped birthmark near their belly button which Sky first noticed shortly after the Club's 2021 MLS Cup victory.

Unflappable and proud, Sky embodies the spirit of New York City FC and the city they represent. As the Club looks ahead to its next chapter, fans can expect to see Sky bringing energy, enthusiasm, and a little New York attitude to matches and community events throughout the five boroughs.







