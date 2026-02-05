New York City FC to Stream 2026 Coachella Valley Invitational Matches
Published on February 5, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
New York City FC News Release
NEW YORK - New York City FC today announced its plans to stream the Club's upcoming matches at the 2026 Coachella Valley Invitational.
New York City FC's preseason, presented by Etihad Airways, continues in Indio, California, as the 'Boys in Blue' travel to California to take on Western Conference opponents in the Coachella Valley Invitational for a fourth consecutive year.
In courtesy of Etihad Airways, fans will be able to watch the team live on newyorkcityfc.com, on the Club's YouTube channel. In addition, all three matches will air on linear broadcast TV in New York on FOX affiliate WWOR-TV, channel 9. Hometown New York City FC English radio play-by-play broadcaster Glenn Crooks will be on the call for the matches in Coachella.
The 'Boys in Blue' will play three matches during the invitational, beginning with a matchup against LAFC on Sunday, February 8, at 3pm ET. New York City will then face Western Conference opponent Sporting Kansas City on Wednesday, February 11, at 4:30pm ET.
The 'Boys in Blue' will conclude preseason and Coachella Valley Invitational play against the San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday, February 14, at 4pm ET.
To learn more about the Coachella Valley Invitational event, visit coachellavalleyinvitational.com.
2026 Coachella Valley Invitational Schedule
Sunday, February 8 at 3pm ET - Coachella Valley Invitational Match vs. LAFC
Wednesday, February 11 at 4:30pm ET - Coachella Valley Invitational Match vs. Sporting Kansas City
Saturday, February 14 at 4pm ET - Coachella Valley Invitational Match vs. San Jose Earthquakes ABOUT NEW YORK CITY FC
New York City FC is an American professional soccer team that competes in Major League Soccer (MLS) in the Eastern Conference of the League. It was announced as the League's 20th franchise on May 21, 2013 and is the first and only MLS Club located within the five boroughs of New York City. New York City FC kicked off its inaugural MLS season in March 2015 and is majority owned by City Football Group (CFG). In 2021, New York City FC won MLS Cup in the Club's first ever appearance, becoming the first professional sports franchise based in New York to win a championship in a decade. In 2022, New York City FC added to its trophy cabinet by winning Campeones Cup, the annual clash between the champions of MLS and Mexico's Liga MX.
New York City FC's affiliate team, New York City FC II, plays in MLS NEXT Pro, a professional soccer league that completes the pro player pathway from MLS NEXT, the youth academies associated with MLS, through to MLS, the top U.S. domestic league. New York City FC II plays their home matches in Belson Stadium at St. John's University in Queens, NY and at Icahn Stadium, in Randall's Island.
New York City FC's Academy currently features teams from the U-12 to U-18 age groups and became the first Academy in the country to win back-to-back national titles at the U-19 level. New York City FC proudly supports City in the Community (CITC) foundation to use the power of soccer to uplift communities. One of the programs, New York City Soccer Initiative (NYCSI), is a first-of-its-kind public-private community partnership to open 50 mini-soccer pitches in NYC neighborhoods in five years. In 2021, NYCSI opened its 50th pitch and committed to install 26 more mini-pitches across NYC in the lead up to the FIFA World Cup 2026™ which will be hosted across the U.S., Canada and Mexico.
