Rapids Academy Goalkeeper Victor Hart Called Up to St. Kitts and Nevis U-17 Boys National Team

February 5, 2026

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. - The Colorado Rapids announced today that Rapids Academy goalkeeper Victor Hart was named to the St. Kitts and Nevis U-17 Boys National Team ahead of their 2026 Concacaf Championship U-17 Qualifiers.

Hart, 16, joined his nation on February 3 and will stay with the group for their three matches in St. Vincent and the Grenadines through February 11. The squad will open up their slate of matches againstthe Dominican Republic on February 5. They will then face off against the United States on February 7 before rounding out their qualifiers against St. Vincent and the Grenadines on February 10.

The goalkeeper joined Rapids Academy in the summer of 2025 and has been a key player across multiple age groups. Hart has spent time at both the U-16 and U-18 age groups, getting consistent minutes since his arrival in Colorado.

Hart has been a staple in the St. Kitts and Nevis youth system in recent years, competing with the group in their most recent camps and friendlies. Last February, he made three appearances in the 2025 Concacaf U-17 Championship, two of which were starts.







