How to Watch STL CITY SC at Coachella Valley Invitational

Published on February 5, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

St. Louis City SC News Release







St. Louis CITY SC will offer fans multiple ways to watch the club's preseason matches at the Coachella Valley Invitational as the team prepares for the upcoming MLS season, with the CITY SC mobile app serving as the primary viewing platform.

Two matches from the Coachella Valley Invitational will be available to stream live on the app, giving fans direct access to preseason action.

In addition to the app, the two matches will also air live over-the-air on Matrix Midwest, providing a free local broadcast option for viewers in St. Louis.

The preseason schedule includes:

Saturday, Feb. 7 at 1 p.m. CST vs. Austin FC

Wednesday, Feb. 11 at 1 p.m. CST vs. LA Galaxy

Matrix Midwest is available for free over-the-air on channel 32 and on channel 6 for Spectrum subscribers.







