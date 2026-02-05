Colorado Rapids Loan Goalkeeper Adam Beaudry to Loudoun United FC

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. - The Colorado Rapids announced today the club has loaned Homegrown goalkeeper Adam Beaudry to Loudoun United FC of the USL Championship for the 2026 season. As part of the agreement, the Rapids retain the right to recall Beaudry at any time.

"This loan is about putting Adam in an environment where he can continue to be tested week in and week out," said Colorado Rapids Sporting Director Fran Taylor. "He's reached an important stage in his development where consistent minutes and responsibility matter, and Loudoun provides a competitive setting that aligns with what we're looking for. We remain very confident in Adam and see this as a key step in his long-term progression within our goalkeeper pathway."

Beaudry, 19, has made two appearances for the Rapids' First Team since signing a Homegrown contract on January 10, 2024. He made his MLS debut on October 19, 2024, at Austin FC, becoming the youngest goalkeeper in club history to start, play, and finish a match. He most recently started for the Rapids in their home match against Portland on March 22, 2025.

Since making his professional debut on April 30, 2023, Beaudry has made 33 MLS NEXT Pro appearances with Rapids 2, along with two additional appearances in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup. In 2023, he started 16 matches, recorded two clean sheets, and helped the side clinch the top seed in the Western Conference, earning finalist honors for MLS NEXT Pro Goalkeeper of the Year. In 2024, Beaudry made six appearances across all competitions, including a clean sheet against Azteca FC in the U.S. Open Cup on March 31.

In 2025, Beaudry has made 11 appearances for Rapids 2, posting three clean sheets. He also spent time on loan with Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC, recording six appearances in the USL Championship and one appearance in the Jägermeister Cup.

Internationally, Beaudry has earned 24 caps across the U.S. Youth National Team levels at U-17, U-19, and U-20. Most recently, he started all five matches at the FIFA U-20 World Cup, recording two clean sheets as the U.S. reached the quarterfinals. He also helped the U.S. reach the final of the 2024 Concacaf Under-20 Championship and advance to the Round of 16 at the 2023 FIFA U-17 World Cup.

Loudoun United FC compete in the USL Championship and are based in Leesburg, Virginia, where they play home matches at Segra Field. Founded in 2018, the club is led by head coach Anthony Limbrick and finished sixth in the Eastern Conference in 2025, reaching the quarterfinals of the USL Championship Playoffs and the third round of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup.

TRANSACTION: Colorado Rapids loan Homegrown goalkeeper Adam Beaudry to USL Championship side Loudoun United FC for the 2026 season. The Rapids retain the right to recall the player at any time.

Adam Beaudry

Position: Goalkeeper

Height: 6-1

Weight: 154

Birthdate: April 18, 2006

Birthplace: O'Fallon, Missouri

Hometown: Castle Pines, Colorado

Nationality: USA







