San Jose Earthquakes' 2026 Coachella Valley Invitational Matches to Air on KTVU Plus
Published on February 5, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
San Jose Earthquakes News Release
SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San Jose Earthquakes announced today that all three of their 2026 Coachella Valley Invitational (CVI) matches will air on KTVU Plus (KICU-TV). The games will also be broadcast via live stream on the Earthquakes' YouTube channel and sjearthquakes.com.
The Earthquakes began their Coachella trip with a closed-door friendly with LAFC on Wednesday, which will now be followed by a trio of televised CVI matchups against Charlotte FC on Feb. 7 (12 p.m. PT), Portland Timbers on Feb. 11 (3 p.m. PT) and New York City FC on Feb. 14 (1 p.m. PT).
"We believe these partnerships will enhance the CVI experience for fans across the country," said Kara Korber, Senior Director of Business Development, AEG. "We're eager to continue bringing our matches to new markets and elevating this event for years to come."
The deal was coordinated in partnership with AEG by Mulier Fortis, a boutique strategic consultancy working across sports, media and technology.
All CVI matches will be produced by AEG and Tourbeau Sports Group, a national live sports production company that produces and packages more than 10,000 live broadcasts annually across the professional, collegiate and youth sports landscape.
Now in its fifth year, the Coachella Valley Invitational provides participating teams with the opportunity to prepare for their upcoming 2026 seasons in optimum weather at world class facilities while also giving fans unprecedented access to watch some of MLS' and NWSL's most decorated and popular players and teams in an intimate setting, along with unique fan experiences. 2026 marks the event's biggest year to date with 12 MLS and 9 NWSL teams participating.
Earthquakes 2026 Preseason Broadcast Schedule
Date Opponent Location Time TV Streaming
Sat., Feb. 7 Charlotte FC Empire Polo Club (Indio, Calif.) 12 p.m. PT KTVU Plus Earthquakes' YouTube channel / sjearthquakes.com
Wed., Feb. 11 Portland Timbers Empire Polo Club (Indio, Calif.) 3 p.m. PT KTVU Plus Earthquakes' YouTube channel / sjearthquakes.com
Sat., Feb. 14 NYCFC Empire Polo Club (Indio, Calif.) 1 p.m. PT KTVU Plus Earthquakes' YouTube channel / sjearthquakes.com
Major League Soccer Stories from February 5, 2026
- San Jose Earthquakes' 2026 Coachella Valley Invitational Matches to Air on KTVU Plus - San Jose Earthquakes
- LA Galaxy Announce 2025 Community Report - LA Galaxy
- LA Galaxy Introduce New City National Field Tables Premium Experience for the 2026 Season - LA Galaxy
- Sounders FC Splits Final Two Friendlies of European Preseason Trip - Seattle Sounders FC
- Argentina Select Compass Minerals National Performance Center for Team Base Camp Training Site - Sporting Kansas City
- Rapids Academy Goalkeeper Victor Hart Called Up to St. Kitts and Nevis U-17 Boys National Team - Colorado Rapids
- Real Salt Lake FW Diego Rocío Loaned to LIGA MX Powerhouse Club América - Real Salt Lake
- St. Louis CITY SC Continues to Build Sporting Leadership with MLS Experience, Naming Ally Mackay Assistant Sporting Director - St. Louis City SC
- Revolution Sign Goalkeeper JD Gunn to First Team Contract - New England Revolution
- How to Watch STL CITY SC at Coachella Valley Invitational - St. Louis City SC
- New York City FC to Stream 2026 Coachella Valley Invitational Matches - New York City FC
- Minnesota United's Preseason Coachella Valley Invitational Matches to be Televised Across the State - Minnesota United FC
- Earthquakes Mourn Passing of Vassili Cremanzidis - San Jose Earthquakes
- Whitecaps FC Acquire AFCON Winner, Senegalese International Forward Cheikh Sabaly - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Sporting KC Signs 15-Year-Old Midfielder Zamir Loyo Reynaga - Sporting Kansas City
- Vassili Cremanzidis Passes Away at Age 36 - Club de Foot Montreal
- LAFC Home Match against Minnesota United Rescheduled - Los Angeles FC
- Chicago Fire FC Reveals 2026 Season Theme Nights and Matchday Giveaways - Chicago Fire FC
- Colorado Rapids Loan Goalkeeper Adam Beaudry to Loudoun United FC - Colorado Rapids
- FC Cincinnati Kick off 2026 with Addition of Evolv Express Systems to TQL Stadium Entrances - FC Cincinnati
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent San Jose Earthquakes Stories
- San Jose Earthquakes' 2026 Coachella Valley Invitational Matches to Air on KTVU Plus
- Earthquakes Mourn Passing of Vassili Cremanzidis
- Earthquakes Acquire $350,000 in General Allocation Money from Chicago Fire FC for 2026 International Slot
- LA28 Unveils Seven Venues for the 2028 Olympic Football (Soccer) Tournament Matches
- San Jose Earthquakes Loan Chicho Arango to Atlético Nacional