San Jose Earthquakes' 2026 Coachella Valley Invitational Matches to Air on KTVU Plus

Published on February 5, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Jose Earthquakes News Release







SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San Jose Earthquakes announced today that all three of their 2026 Coachella Valley Invitational (CVI) matches will air on KTVU Plus (KICU-TV). The games will also be broadcast via live stream on the Earthquakes' YouTube channel and sjearthquakes.com.

The Earthquakes began their Coachella trip with a closed-door friendly with LAFC on Wednesday, which will now be followed by a trio of televised CVI matchups against Charlotte FC on Feb. 7 (12 p.m. PT), Portland Timbers on Feb. 11 (3 p.m. PT) and New York City FC on Feb. 14 (1 p.m. PT).

"We believe these partnerships will enhance the CVI experience for fans across the country," said Kara Korber, Senior Director of Business Development, AEG. "We're eager to continue bringing our matches to new markets and elevating this event for years to come."

The deal was coordinated in partnership with AEG by Mulier Fortis, a boutique strategic consultancy working across sports, media and technology.

All CVI matches will be produced by AEG and Tourbeau Sports Group, a national live sports production company that produces and packages more than 10,000 live broadcasts annually across the professional, collegiate and youth sports landscape.

Now in its fifth year, the Coachella Valley Invitational provides participating teams with the opportunity to prepare for their upcoming 2026 seasons in optimum weather at world class facilities while also giving fans unprecedented access to watch some of MLS' and NWSL's most decorated and popular players and teams in an intimate setting, along with unique fan experiences. 2026 marks the event's biggest year to date with 12 MLS and 9 NWSL teams participating.

Earthquakes 2026 Preseason Broadcast Schedule

Date Opponent Location Time TV Streaming

Sat., Feb. 7 Charlotte FC Empire Polo Club (Indio, Calif.) 12 p.m. PT KTVU Plus Earthquakes' YouTube channel / sjearthquakes.com

Wed., Feb. 11 Portland Timbers Empire Polo Club (Indio, Calif.) 3 p.m. PT KTVU Plus Earthquakes' YouTube channel / sjearthquakes.com

Sat., Feb. 14 NYCFC Empire Polo Club (Indio, Calif.) 1 p.m. PT KTVU Plus Earthquakes' YouTube channel / sjearthquakes.com







