Chicago Fire FC Reveals 2026 Season Theme Nights and Matchday Giveaways

Published on February 5, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Chicago Fire FC News Release







CHICAGO -  Chicago Fire FC today rolled out its series of theme nights for select home matches during the 2026 regular season. This year, the Fire will host a range of new and fan favorite theme nights paired with unique matchday merch.

Throughout the 2026 season, each theme night will feature first come, first serve gate giveaways to enhance fans' match viewing experiences.

"Theme nights are one of our favorite ways to bring families, friends and fans together to celebrate the Club during our electric home matches," said Chicago Fire FC Vice President of Matchday Operations and Guest Experience, Joey Colby-Begovich.  "Our goal with this year's calendar is to help fans create memories around a range of cultural moments, city pride and fandom - making every match feel special as soon as fans walk through the gates."

Kicking off with the Home Opener against Eastern Conference rival CF Montréal on Saturday, Feb. 28, the Fire will give away a limited quantity of red flags, matching the team's iconic color to get fans ready to catch the Club's 2026 Soldier Field debut.

For the annual Military and Veterans Appreciation match, presented by Magellan Corporation, Fire fans who are among the first to enter the stadium can secure a Camo Military Cap decorated with the Chicago Fire FC crest and honoring our nation's heroes.

The Club's first-ever Marvel™-themed matchday, presented by Hyundai, will give fans a shot at picking up a custom Chicago Fire FC Comic when they enter the gates. With customized illustrations of the Fire's own Sparky, more details on this special-edition collectible will be revealed closer to matchday.

Unique to this season, the Men in Red return from a temporary MLS summer break with the Homecoming Red Out, presented by Wintrust, featuring a Foam Finger giveaway.

Additional theme nights of note include Chicago Sports Night, presented by College Ave (Banner Pennant giveaway), and the CFFC Soccer Celebration, driven by Carvana (3' x 5' Flag giveaway).

Details about additional theme nights - including an Oktoberfest celebration (Beer Stein giveaway), Hispanic Heritage Night, presented by Meridian (Accordion Fan giveaway), an Anime themed match (Naruto™-themedgiveaway), and the Fan Appreciation match, presented by Zayed Law Offices (Fire Fan Chain giveaway) - will be released at a later date.

Saturday, February 28 at 1:30 p.m.:  Home Opener - Red Flag

Saturday, April 25 at 7:30 p.m.:  Chicago Sports Night, presented by College Ave - Banner Pennant

Saturday, May 2 at 7:30 p.m.:  Military and Veterans Appreciation, presented by Magellan Corporation - Camo Military Cap

Saturday, May 9 at 1:30 p.m.:  Marvel™ Day, presented by Hyundai - Custom Comic

Saturday, May 23 at 7:30 p.m.:  CFFC Soccer Celebration, driven by Carvana - 3' x 5' Flag

Thursday, July 16 at 7:30 p.m.:  Homecoming Red Out, presented by Wintrust - Foam Finger

Wednesday, September 9 at 7:30 p.m.: Chicago vs. Miami, presented by  Bradley University - Rally Towel More information on the Fire's 2026 Theme Nights and the upcoming season, driven by Carvana, can be found at: chicagofirefc.com/tickets/theme-nights.

For regular Club updates, follow Chicago Fire FC on X (@chicagofire  using hashtags #cf97), Instagram (@chicagofire), TikTok (@chicagofire), Facebook at  facebook.com/chicagofire/, Threads (@chicagofire) and Bluesky (@chicagofire.bsky.social).







Major League Soccer Stories from February 5, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.