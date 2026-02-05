St. Louis CITY SC Continues to Build Sporting Leadership with MLS Experience, Naming Ally Mackay Assistant Sporting Director
Published on February 5, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
St. Louis City SC News Release
Continuing its goal of building a foundation of sustained success, St. Louis CITY SC makes two additions to its sporting department, naming Scottish soccer executive Ally Mackay as Assistant Sporting Director and Kellianne Venit Griffis as Director of Sporting and Team Operations.
"We are pleased to welcome Ally and Kellianne to our staff as we continue to develop the club with a long-term vision for success," said Corey Wray. "Both of them have significant experience within this league, which I think will be valuable to our team. Along with their expertise, their professionalism and qualities as human beings will be strong assets to our organization."
Mackay joins CITY SC after establishing himself as one of the most respected young executives in Major League Soccer. Most recently serving as General Manager and Chief Soccer Officer for D.C. United, he brings extensive experience across roster construction, player recruitment, and soccer operations. Prior to his time in Washington, Mackay spent five seasons as Assistant General Manager with Nashville SC, where he played a key role in building a competitive roster during the club's early years in MLS. His background also includes a decade as a licensed player agent with Stellar Group, providing a global perspective on talent identification and player pathways that align with CITY SC's continued investment in long-term sporting success.
"I'm honored to join this club and support Corey in my role as we work to build a team that can be competitive now and for years to come," said Mackay. "It's clear to me that this is a great soccer city with incredible fans, world-class facilities, and an ambitious ownership group committed to bringing winning soccer to the community. I'm grateful to Corey, Diego, and our ownership group for trusting me with this opportunity, and I'm excited to get to work."
In addition to Mackay, Venit Griffis joins CITY SC as Director of Sporting and Team Operations, adding to the club's operational leadership on the sporting side. She arrives from Columbus Crew, where she most recently served as Senior Manager of Academy Operations and Administration. Venit Griffis holds a bachelor's degree in Sport and Entertainment Management from the University of South Carolina and a master's degree in Communications and Analytics from the University of Florida. She previously worked as a Senior Event Manager in Los Angeles, bringing a strong foundation in planning, execution, and organizational efficiency.
