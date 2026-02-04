St. Louis CITY SC Academy Players Tommy DiMaria and Nick Harris Called up to U.S. U-15 Boy's National Team International Training Camp in Cyprus
Published on February 4, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
St. Louis City SC News Release
St. Louis CITY SC academy midfielders Tommy DiMaria and Nick Harris have earned their second call-ups to the U.S. U-15 Boy's Youth National Team for their upcoming international training camp in Larnaca, Cyprus from February 7-15.
Led by head coach Ross Brady, the U-15s will play two matches at Sotira Municipal Stadium with the first match against Cyprus on February 12 (11 a.m. local time) and the second match against England on February 14 (10 a.m. local time).
During the 2025 fall MLS NEXT season, DiMaria scored four goals while Harris scored the game winner in the final match of the season for CITY SC's U-15 team 3-2 win against Chicago Fire FC. St. Louis is one of two MLS clubs to send two players to this upcoming camp.
Major League Soccer Stories from February 4, 2026
- St. Louis CITY SC Academy Players Tommy DiMaria and Nick Harris Called up to U.S. U-15 Boy's National Team International Training Camp in Cyprus - St. Louis City SC
- Ryan Schlotterbeck Called into United States February International Training Camp - FC Cincinnati
- Real Salt Lake 2026 Single-Game Tickets Available Wednesday Morning at 10:00a MT Via RSL.com - Real Salt Lake
- Nashville SC Extends the Contract of Defender Andy Najar - Nashville SC
- San Diego FC Earns 4-1 Win over Pumas UNAM in Concacaf Champions Cup Debut - San Diego FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent St. Louis City SC Stories
- St. Louis CITY SC Academy Players Tommy DiMaria and Nick Harris Called up to U.S. U-15 Boy's National Team International Training Camp in Cyprus
- LA28 Unveils Seven Venues for the 2028 Olympic Football (Soccer) Tournament Matches
- St. Louis CITY SC Signs Dante Polvara from Scottish Premiership Side Aberdeen F.C.
- St. Louis CITY SC Signs Senegalese Defender Mamadou Mbacke Fall from FC Barcelona
- St. Louis CITY SC Signs Brazilian Defender Rafael Santos