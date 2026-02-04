St. Louis CITY SC Academy Players Tommy DiMaria and Nick Harris Called up to U.S. U-15 Boy's National Team International Training Camp in Cyprus

St. Louis City SC News Release







St. Louis CITY SC academy midfielders Tommy DiMaria and Nick Harris have earned their second call-ups to the U.S. U-15 Boy's Youth National Team for their upcoming international training camp in Larnaca, Cyprus from February 7-15.

Led by head coach Ross Brady, the U-15s will play two matches at Sotira Municipal Stadium with the first match against Cyprus on February 12 (11 a.m. local time) and the second match against England on February 14 (10 a.m. local time).

During the 2025 fall MLS NEXT season, DiMaria scored four goals while Harris scored the game winner in the final match of the season for CITY SC's U-15 team 3-2 win against Chicago Fire FC. St. Louis is one of two MLS clubs to send two players to this upcoming camp.







