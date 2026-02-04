"I Can't Wait to Get Started at Our New Home" - South Florida Native Ian Fray

Published on February 4, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







Inter Miami CF is gearing up for an exciting new chapter in its history with a move to the MLS Champions' brand-new home at Miami Freedom Park. The relocation will be one that will impact everyone at the Club, from our loyal fans to our beloved players. One thing is certain, though, we're all eager to get going at Miami Freedom Park!

Recently, First Team players Ian Fray and Yannick Bright visited the ground for the first time, taking a peek at what will soon be the fortress they'll aim to defend.

"Moving into a stadium like this will be incredible. I mean, just looking around, it's unreal," said Fray.

For Fray, a Coconut Creek, Fla. native who began his journey with his hometown Club back in 2019 as part of the inaugural class of the Club's Academy, witnessing the Club's progress over the years and visualizing the bright future ahead represents a dream come true.

"I grew up 15 minutes down the road. Just to see everyone that I grew up around here, and for them to see me win an MLS Cup, it's unreal," highlighted the Homegrown defender. "From going to training in the facility when it was being built in Fort Lauderdale to now walking through the new stadium in Miami and seeing where we're going to play in the future... To see how much this Club has grown is unreal, honestly, and I can't wait to get started at our new home."

