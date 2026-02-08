Inter Miami CF and Barcelona S.C. Face off in Front of an Electric Crowd in Guayaquil, Ecuador
Published on February 7, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF News Release
Inter Miami CF played its third preseason fixture today as part of the 2026 Champions Tour, with MLS champions facing Barcelona Sporting Club in front of an electric crowd at Estadio Monumental Banco Pichincha in Guayaquil, Ecuador. The match resulted in a 2-2 draw, with captain Leo Messi and striker Germán Berterame, who scored his first goal for the Club, on target on the night.
Notably, Inter Miami's third preseason fixture featured the first starts for two of its recent signings, defender Micael and Mexican international forward Berterame.
"I think we played even better than in Colombia. Sometimes the result can overshadow the analysis, but we have clearly continued on this path of growth and the feeling is good," said head coach Javier Mascherano.
The Champions Tour is now set to wrap up with the team's fourth preparation match. Inter Miami is headed to Puerto Rico for the first time in its history, where the team will face current Ecuadorian LigaPro Serie A champions Independiente del Valle at Juan Ramón Loubriel Stadium in Bayamón, Puerto Rico on this upcoming Friday, Feb. 13 at 8 p.m. ET.
