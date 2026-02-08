Charlotte FC Drop Friendly to San Jose Earthquakes at Coachella Valley Invitational

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. - Charlotte FC fell 1-0 to the San Jose Earthquakes in The Crown's first Coachella Valley Invitational friendly. CLTFC will have two closed-door friendlies, Phoenix Rising (Sunday, Feb. 8) and LAFC (Wednesday, Feb. 11), before concluding their preseason on Saturday, Feb. 14 against Minnesota United FC in an open-door friendly. Below are two post-match interviews with Head Coach Dean Smith and defender Andrew Privett with select quotes:

First group (substitutes): Kahlina; Toffolo (Schnegg, 20'), Privett, Morrison Agyemang (Andrew Johnson, 70'), Jack Neeley (Will Cleary, 70'), Diani (Westwood, 45'), de la Torre (Bronico, 70'), Biel (Baye Coulibaly, 70'), Zaha (Emmanuel Uchegbu, 70'), Toklomati (Vargas, 70'), Abada (Rodolfo Aloko, 70')

Select quotes from Smith and Privett's post-match availability:

Smith on how the first group did -

"I thought collectively, I thought it was a really good performance. It's great to get the minutes into Pep Biel following his injury. We've got a couple of niggles at the moment, which is, you know, restricting a few of the players. But the ones that played did really well for that first 45 minutes. We started the second half, a little bit sloppy first five minutes, but then regained the momentum. We need to work with a few of these young lads, just coach them to help with their understanding. But, you know, the first group really pleased with."

Smith on Privett playing the full 90 and wearing the captain's armband -

"Yeah, he did really well. Henry [Kessler] was just feeling his hamstring this morning, so we'll get him to go and have a scan. He would have played, but hence Privett playing the full 90 because he's got another game tomorrow. So yeah, he did really well. Composed on the ball, you know, and he defended really well when called upon. So yeah, he done well. "

Privett on wearing the captain's armband -

"Yeah, no, it's an honor to wear it, you know, seeing the trust that, you know, the team, the club has in me. So it's an honor and a privilege to wear it and to show some leadership out there. So it's a good feeling and just unfortunate to come out with the result today."

Privett on his individual and team's progression through four weeks of preseason -

"Yeah, I think I came in personally with the mentality to grow and to show myself as a veteran, a guy who's had enough games for experience, and to take another step forward. And then starting off with preseason as a group, we have a good mix of veteran guys who have tons of experience here in the league and overseas. And we also have a good mix of younger guys for the second team coming in and making an impact. So seeing those guys grow each day, each week, it's been really good to see. So I think it's good getting them integrated in the group. And overall, we have a really good squad going forward."







