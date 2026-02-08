RSL Kick off California Camp with 1-1 Preseason Draw

Published on February 7, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Real Salt Lake News Release







IRVINE, California - Real Salt Lake kicked off its final preseason camp prior to the 2026 MLS campaign Saturday, visiting USL Championship side Orange County SC, settling for a 1-1 deadlock after 90 minutes.

Both sides entered the match determined to control the tempo, ensuring a chippy first 15 minutes that featured two yellow cards, one booking for each side. Starting midfielder Pablo Ruiz suffered a calf knock in the 22nd minute, forcing him to exit the match. RSL homegrown Luca Moisa answered Head Coach Pablo Mastroeni's call springing into the action early. The 17-year-old midfielder made his presence felt almost immediately, playing a large role in the Claret-and-Cobalt's lone goal.

Receiving the ball on the right flank, from a newly-arrived trialist, 18-year-old Zavier Gozo waited patiently as Moisa underlapped, creating space for the Eagle Mountain, Utah native to drive and fire a low, left-footed shot to the far post, netting his first preseason goal this year.

2025 RSL Ironman and Captain GK Rafa Cabral logged his first of two saves on the day to close out the first half, after an Orange County long ball provided the hosts with a 1-on-1 opportunity.

After the break, FW Aiden Hezarkhani entered the match, a homecoming for the 17-year-old Irvine native, who signed a homegrown deal with the Claret-and-Cobalt in 2025. Second-year RSL DF Kobi Henry also returned, facing off against his maiden professional club for the second time (2025 RSL preseason), after subbing on in the 55th minute.

Real Salt Lake's lone blunder came in the 54th minute. as a defensive breakdown provided Orange County an easy tap-in equalizer, the final goal of the match.

LINEUP: Rafa Cabral ©; Lukas Engel (Sam Junqua, 65), Justin Glad (Phillip Quinton, 65), Deandre Yedlin (Dominic Marzuk, 65); Alex Katranis (Ruben Mesalles, 61), Noel Caliskan (Omar Marquez, 65), Pablo Ruiz (Luca Moisa, 22 (Griffin Dillon, 65)), Zavier Gozo (Ari Piol, 65); Diego Luna (Jesus Barea, 65), Victor Olatunji (Kobi Henry, 55), Trialist 9 (Aiden Hezarkhani, 46).

Real Salt Lake now travels to Palm Springs to take on Los Angeles Galaxy in a pair of friendlies on Friday, Feb. 13. Streaming will not be available; follow @realsaltlake on X for live updates.

After the conclusion of Real Salt Lake's ongoing California camp, RSL then kicks off its 2026 Major League Soccer campaign on Sat., Feb. 21 at B.C. Place, home of the reigning Western Conference champion, Vancouver Whitecaps FC, one week prior to the Claret-and-Cobalt's 2026 home opener at America First Field against long-time rival Seattle Sounders FC on Sat., Feb. 28. Both of RSL's February games kick off at 5:30p MT, with season tickets and individual game options NOW AVAILABLE at www.RSL.com/tickets.







Major League Soccer Stories from February 7, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.