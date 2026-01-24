The Atlantic Cup - Game One

Published on January 24, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

FARO, Portugal - In its 2026 preseason opener, Real Salt Lake emerged with a 2-1 victory over Danish SuperLiga side Brøndby IF by a 2-1 score Thursday evening. RSL found the back of the net once in each half, with Polish international winger Dominik Marczuk opening his 2026 account in the 32nd minute, his goal set up by MF Noel Caliskan and playmaker Diego Luna. A new-look three-man RSL backline of veteran homegrown Justen Glad flanked by DeAndre Yedlin on the right and newcomer Lukas Engel on the left allowed RSL goalkeeper and Captain Rafa Cabral to keep his sheet clean in the first 45 minutes.

With wholesale changes for the second half, RSL doubled its lead in the 47th minute on a goal from MF Tyler Wolff. After Randers - a past club of former RSL Cup-winning striker Yura Movsisyan - pulled a goal back in the 52' by Senegal's 18-year-old attacker Ousseynou Seck to cut the lead in half, RSL saw a third goal from second-year player Jesus Barea controversially disallowed, with assist man Pablo Ruiz adjudged to have been offside on the sequence.

Several players made their first-team debuts in the match, as Eden, Utah native Zach Booth and 2025 Real Monarchs standouts Griffin Dillon and Ruben Mesalles showed well in the first half. Second-year GK Mason Stajduhar saw his first 45 between the pipes with the Claret-and-Cobalt, while RSL Academy products Omar Marquez and Juan Gio Villa - teenagers now on MLS contracts - showed well in the second 45.

RSL plays its second match of the 2026 Atlantic cup against another Danish side, Brøndby IF, on Monday at 7:00a MT, with the match available on RSL.com and the club's YouTube channel, where both games will be archived for later viewing.

GAME NOTES:

22nd RSL season in Major League Soccer kicks off Feb. 21 at Vancouver

RSL owns longest active playoff qualification streak in Western Conference (5 consecutive years)

Perennial postseason qualifier has seen RSL advance in 7 of last 8 seasons (2020) and 15 of last 18 years (2015, 2017 other exceptions)

RSL also appeared in The Atlantic Cup in 2024

Five current players - Justen Glad, Alex Katranis, Diego Luna, Zavier Gozo, Pablo Ruiz - also part of that squad

Former RSL MLS Cup 2009-winning striker Yura Movsisyan transferred to Randers in 2010

Captain and GK Rafa Cabral played every minute of all 40 RSL games in 2025 across multiple competitions

Cabral named 2025 Most Valuable Player by his teammates

USA starlet Diego Luna earned 2025 RSL Golden Boot with 10 goals / 7 assists across all competitions

Also named to Concacaf Gold Cup Best XI for his U.S. performance w/ 3 goals + 2 assists

World Cup hopeful Luna led Mauricio Pochettino's 2025 U.S. side in games (17), minutes and assists

Two-time MLS All-Star (2024, 2025) and 2024 MLS Young Player of the Year

28-year-old homegrown centerback Justen Glad is RSL's longest-tenured player, now preparing to kick off his 12th season

Ranks 3rd overall in Club history in games / starts / minutes, trailing only Club legends former USA stars Nick Rimando and Kyle Beckerman

18-year-old Attacker Zavier Gozo starred last Fall for USA U-20 side at FIFA World Youth Championships

Joined by RSL teammate Marcos Zambrano in Chile-based tourney as well

Gozo scored 4 goals and added 3 assists while making 20 consecutive MLS starts from late-April to mid-Sept

Utah-born-and-raised Gozo matriculated from RSL Academy to 2nd-team Real Monarchs in recent years

Another Utah native - 21-year-old winger Zach Booth - arrived in early January on loan from Excelsior Rotterdam after 5+ seasons in Europe

Several other homegrowns have joined RSL in Portugal this preseason, rising through the Club ranks since their mid-teenage years

Griffin Dillon, Luca Moisa, Aiden Hezarkhani, Juan Gio Villa, Omar Marquez

Two of today's starters - DF Ruben Mesalles and MF Griffin Dillon - enter the first-team conversation after very strong 2025 campaigns with Real Monarchs, RSL's reserve squad

Mesalles was a college draft pick in December, 2024, out of Duke University

Utah native Dillon came up through the RSL Academy, spent two seasons at Univ. of Maryland, then returned to the Club as a professional

Newcomer DF Lukas Engel joined team for flight to Portugal after transfer last week from Middlesbrough (England)

Former Danish youth international was teammates with DeAndre Yedlin at FC Cincinnati last year via loan

Engel appeared in 41 games for Cincinnati across all competitions in 2025

Polish winger Dominic Marczuk also spent final 2 months last year on loan at Cincinnati with Engel

Former Polish Youth Player of the Year arrived in Utah in August 2024

Two RSL players - Nigerian FW Victor Olatunji & Australian FW Ariath Piol - are expected to join preseason camp this weekend

Olatunji was awaiting his passport at U.S. embassy in Nigeria

Piol appeared in 3 group stage games at AFC U-23 Cup as late-game substitute; did not appear in Saturday's elimination match against S. Korea

Piol's 2026 MLS medical evaluation conducted Wednesday in Utah, traveling Thursday to Lisbon

Other additional players could be added to RSL's first-team roster prior to the beginning of the 2026 Major League Soccer season

With the 2026 FIFA World Cup break beginning on May 25, 15 League matches will be played prior to the hiatus

Upon season resumption on July 20 after the Cup Final, 19 League matches as well as the annual Leagues Cup tourney against Mexican Liga MX powers will be played ahead of the Nov. 7 "Decision Day," with the 2026 Audi MLS Cup Playoffs occurring from Nov. 21 - Dec. 19

Players, coaches and staff arrived earlier this week in Lagos, Portugal, in the Algarve region, where the Claret-and-Cobalt had spent a portion of the 2024 preseason. Head Coach Pablo Mastroeni 's side will play three games over 13 days in the back half of January as part of the annual Atlantic Cup tourney, with the first two matches against legendary Danish sides Randers FC (Jan. 22) - once home to former RSL striker Yura Movsisyan - and Spierings' former side Brøndby (Jan. 26), a club also connected to David Blitzer's Global Football Holdings.

RSL will conclude its Iberian peninsula experience against fellow MLS Western Conference foe FC Dallas (Jan. 30), before competing its 24-hour door-to-door travels, returning to Utah on Sun., Feb. 1

After spending the first week of February back in Utah, the Claret-and-Cobalt then wrap up its 22nd preseason slate with two games in Southern California, facing off against newly-transferred DF Kobi Henry 's former USL Championship side, Orange County SC (Sat., Feb. 7), as well as MLS Cup 2024 champions LA Galaxy (Fri., Feb. 13), the latter match being played outside of Palm Springs, Calif.

RSL then kicks off its 2026 Major League Soccer campaign on Sat., Feb. 21 at B.C. Place, home of the reigning Western Conference champion, Vancouver Whitecaps FC, one week prior to the Claret-and-Cobalt's 2026 home opener at America First Field against long-time rival Seattle Sounders FC on Sat., Feb. 28. Both of RSL's February games kick off at 5:30p MT, with season ticket and four-game packages NOW AVAILABLE at www.RSL.com/tickets.

