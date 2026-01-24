Colorado Rapids to Host U.S. Women's National Team Match Against Japan on April 17 at DICK's Sporting Goods Park

Published on January 24, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. - The Colorado Rapids will host the U.S. Women's National Team as they face long-time rival Japan on April 17 at DICK's Sporting Goods Park. The match is the finale of a three-game series against Japan, the world's eighth-ranked women's soccer nation and an opponent in some of the most iconic games in USWNT history.

The USWNT returns to Commerce City for the second consecutive year following a dominant 4-0 victory over the Republic of Ireland last June. This match marks the team's 10th appearance at DSGP, where they hold an impressive 8-0-1 all-time record dating back to 2008.

"Hosting the U.S. Women's National Team has become a special tradition at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park" said Colorado Rapids Chief Business Officer, Haley Durmer. "To see the world's best return to Commerce City just as professional women's soccer takes root in Denver, is a testament to this community's passion. We are proud to provide a world-class stage to support the squad and can't wait to see the stands filled with the next generation of Colorado players inspired by their hometown stars."

U.S. captain Lindsey Heaps, the high-profile marquee signing for the NWSL expansion club Denver Summit, hails from Golden, Colorado, and is set to join the local side this summer. Celebrating the growth of the game in Colorado, the Rapids will partner with the Denver Summit to host two matches during the Summit's inaugural season, beginning with a matchup against San Diego Wave FC on Saturday, April 25 at DICK's Sporting Goods Park.

Two members of the "Triple Espresso" front line that led USA to the Olympic gold medal, are from Colorado, but Sophia Wilson (Windsor, Colo.) and Mallory Swanson (Highlands Ranch, Colo.) are still in the early stages of their return to fitness after giving birth to their respective daughters.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. MT. Fans can catch the action live on TNT, truTV, and Max in English, or Universo and Peacock in Spanish. Tickets for the USWNT vs. Japan match at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park will go on sale to the public on Thursday, January 29.

TICKET INFORMATION: Tickets for the USWNT vs. Japan match will go on sale to the public on Thursday, Jan. 29, at 10:00 a.m. MT.

Exclusive presales for U.S. Soccer Insiders will run from Monday, Jan. 26, through Wednesday, Jan. 28. A special Visa Presale will also be available for Visa cardholders starting Wednesday, Jan. 28, at 1:00 p.m. MT.







