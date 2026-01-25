Red Bull New York Defeats St. Louis CITY SC, 3-1, in Second Match of 2026 Preseason, Presented by RWJBarnabas Health

Published on January 24, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York Red Bulls News Release







Red Bull New York defeated St. Louis CITY SC, 3-1, on Saturday afternoon at IMG Academy. New York won their first match of the preseason and heads back to New Jersey for 10 days.

New York went up one in the 10th minute of play after a through ball from defender Justin Che, which found the feet of winger Cade Cowell, who delivered a low cross to the near post, forward Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting directed it towards goal and found the back of the net.

The Red Bulls then added a second goal in the 25th minute of play after midfielder Ronald Donkor won the ball in midfield and delivered a through ball into the path of Cowell, who played a cross into winger Mohammed Sofo's feet, who tapped into an open St. Louis net.

New York made the score 3-0 in the 37th minute after Cowell won the ball in St. Louis's attacking third and played a ball to the penalty spot. Midfielder Emil Forsberg gathered the ball and placed it in the bottom left corner.

St. Louis City SC scored their first goal in the 68th minute, when midfielder Ceilo Pompeu was one-on-one on a breakaway and placed the ball in the bottom left corner.

FOR MEDIA USE:

Photos - Credit: Will Vragovic / Red Bull New York

SCORING SUMMARY:

RBNY - Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (Cowell) 10'

RBNY - Mohammed Sofo (Cowell) 25'

RBNY - Emil Forsberg (Cowell) 37'

STL - Ceilo Pompeu (unassisted) 68'

QUOTES FROM HEAD COACH MICHAEL BRADLEY

On the first preseason camp...

We had a few good days in New Jersey, and now the 10 days down in IMG Academy have been really positive, establishing football ideas, a foundation, fitness, and mentality and spirt and all of that. So, to play against an MLS team today and now be able to test ourselves a little bit to see where we are, that part was good. We come away with a lot of positive feelings, but still understanding that over the next month or so, we can still take this whole thing up a few levels.

On the performance today...

Yeah, the relationships continue to get better, so that part is really important. The part of when you play football, relationships, connections, understanding, and the ability to collectively see things in the same way, and adapt to everything that the game throws at you. That is what makes really good teams, really good. So, we work on that everyday and it was nice to see some positive signs in those ways today.

QUOTES FROM WINGER CADE COWELL

On connections being made during camp...

Yeah, its been about two weeks now and 10 days in Florida, so obviously, it is heavy legs and we are working really hard and just building connections and chemistry the best way. It is really good group and I think we are coming along very well.

On today's match...

Yeah, I think it is Michael likes for us to play very dynamic when we get into the attacking third, so it is really good to make runs in behind and like I said, crossing into Choupo, he does the rest or Emil getting on the end of it, I think we can be really dangerous in those ways. I think it is coming together very well and its going to be a great season.







Major League Soccer Stories from January 24, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.