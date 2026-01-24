Inter Miami CF Foundation and Royal Caribbean Team up Again to Host Club's Third International Youth Fútbol Clinic

January 24, 2026

Following two standout International Youth Fútbol Clinics in 2025 in Panama and Jamaica - marking Inter Miami CF's first-ever clinics abroad - the Inter Miami CF Foundation and Main Partner Royal Caribbean are excited to bring the same passion and positive impact abroad in 2026.

Earlier today in Lima, Peru, the two organizations provided an unforgettable experience for 35 young athletes from Escuela de Fútbol Semillero Chancay and Academia de Fútbol Alianza Lima. The specially designed clinic sought to foster teamwork, sportsmanship and cultural exchange, while participants benefited from the knowledge and experience of coaches from the Inter Miami CF Academy.

"Through our International Youth Fútbol Clinics, we're not just teaching the game; we're creating unforgettable experiences that empower our young fans abroad to dream bigger, believe in themselves, and feel connected to our global fútbol family," said Mari Rey, Director of the Inter Miami CF Foundation. "We're proud to once again partner with Royal Caribbean to bring these meaningful moments to communities abroad and use the power of fútbol to make a lasting difference."

For many of the young fútbol players, the day was a dream come true. They trained alongside standout Inter Miami CF Academy coaches Diego García and Gibran Tevar, gaining hands-on guidance, encouragement, and a glimpse into what is possible through hard work and dedication.

This special initiative reflects the shared commitment of two hometown favorites. Royal Caribbean continues its long-standing tradition of uplifting the communities in the destinations it visits around the world, while Inter Miami CF remains dedicated to harnessing the power of fútbol to inspire positive change. Together, the organizations have also helped grant unforgettable wishes for Make-A-Wish children in April 2025 and September 2024, extending their impact far beyond the field.

Inter Miami's preseason Champions Tour kicks off today as the reigning MLS Cup Champions face Alianza Lima at 5 p.m. ET at Estadio Alejandro Villanueva.







