Inter Miami CF Kicks off Champions Tour against Alianza Lima in Lima, Peru

Published on January 24, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF kicked off its 2026 preseason preparations today, with the first stop of the Champions Tour seeing the Club face Alianza Lima at a packed Estadio Alejandro Villanueva in Lima, Peru. The sides played out a thrilling friendly in front of the electric crowd, with Alianza ultimately earning a 3-0 win.

Notably, Inter Miami's first 2026 preseason fixture featured six player debuts. Recent signings David Ayala, Facundo Mura, Dayne St. Clair and Sergio Reguilón dressed up in the Club's colors for the first time. Homegrown attacker Daniel Pinter, who was announced as a First Team player this week, and Academy product Alex Shaw, meanwhile, made their Inter Miami First Team debuts. Additionally, Academy graduate David Ruiz returned to action in Peru for the first time after recovering from an injury sustained last September.

The Champions Tour continues with the team's second preparation match in South America. Inter Miami will now travel to Medellin, Colombia to face Atlético Nacional next Saturday, Jan. 31 at 5 p.m. ET at Estadio Atanasio Girardot.







