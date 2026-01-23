Inter Miami CF Loans Defender Tomás Avilés to CF Montréal

January 23, 2026

Inter Miami CF announced today it has loaned defender Tomás Avilés to Major League Soccer side CF Montréal through the conclusion of the 2026 season. Montréal will also hold an option to acquire the defender following the loan

As part of the transaction, Inter Miami CF has received a 2026 international roster spot from CF Montréal.

Avilés, 21, initially joined Inter Miami in August 2023 and went on to total 87 appearances across all competitions while contributing four goals and two assists. Notably, Avilés was an important player in clinching the inaugural Leagues Cup title in 2023 and the 2024 MLS Supporters' Shield with a record-breaking 74 points in the regular season, as well as the historic 2025 MLS Cup.

