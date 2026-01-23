LA Galaxy Extend Matheus Nascimento Loan Through June 2026

Published on January 23, 2026

LA Galaxy News Release







LOS ANGELES - The LA Galaxy extended the loan of forward Matheus Nascimento from Brazilian Série A side Botafogo through June 2026 with a purchase option. Nascimento will continue to occupy an MLS U22 Initiative roster spot and an international roster slot and will rejoin the club's roster pending receipt of his P-1 Visa and International Transfer Certificate (ITC).

Nascimento was on a season-long loan with a purchase option for the 2025 season. Since arriving in LA, the 21-year-old produced six goals and four assists in 28 games across all competitions, tallying two goals in LA's 4-0 win over Club Santos Laguna in Leagues Cup on Aug. 7, 2025.

"Matheus made great strides last year, becoming an important part of our squad despite not being able to participate in our preseason, and we are excited to watch his development continue in 2026," said Will Kuntz, General Manager, LA Galaxy. "We look forward to Nasci's contributions now that he is a settled member of the group."

Prior to the 2025 MLS Season, Nascimento notched 12 goals and 7 assists in 98 appearances (55 starts) across all competitions in six seasons played with Botafogo (2020-25). In five matches played (4 starts) for Botafogo during the 2025 Campeonato Carioca, Nascimento recorded one goal and one assist. Nascimento was also the youngest player in club history to make their debut for Botafogo.

Matheus Nascimento

Position: Forward

Height: 6-0

Weight: 170

Date of Birth: March 3, 2004 (21)

Birthplace: Niterói, Brazil

Last Club: Botafogo (Brazil)

Citizenship: Brazil

Roster Designation: U22







