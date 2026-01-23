Houston Dynamo FC Loan Forward Toyosi Olusanya to Aberdeen FC in Scotland

Published on January 23, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Houston Dynamo FC News Release







HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC forward Toyosi Olusanya will join Scottish Premiership side Aberdeen FC on loan through June 2026, the Club announced today.

Olusanya signed with the Dynamo on a full transfer from St. Mirren FC in Scotland in April 2025. The 28-year-old made his MLS debut on May 10, 2025, versus Seattle Sounders FC and has appeared in nine matches in all competitions, including MLS, U.S. Open Cup and Leagues Cup action. Olusanya recorded an assist in Houston's 2-0 victory over in-state rivals FC Dallas in May.

In August 2025, the striker was loaned to Doncaster Rovers F.C. in England, where he made 11 appearances in all competitions, including EFL League One, FA Cup and EFL Cup action.

Prior to joining Houston, the forward made 67 appearances in the Scottish Premiership with St. Mirren, scoring 14 goals and recording three assists. Olusanya made an additional 19 appearances across UEFA Conference League qualifying, Scottish Cup, Scottish League Cup and Scottish Challenge Cup play, totaling five goals and one assist.

TRANSACTION: Houston Dynamo FC loan forward Toyosi Olusanya to Aberdeen FC on loan through June 2026.

TOYOSI OLUSANYA BIO:

NAME: Toyosi Olusanya

POSITION: Forward

DATE OF BIRTH: October 14, 1997 (28)

BIRTHPLACE: Lambeth, England

HEIGHT: 5 ft. 9 in.

WEIGHT: 150 Ibs.

PREVIOUS CLUB: Houston Dynamo FC

FIFA NATIONALITY: England







Major League Soccer Stories from January 23, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.