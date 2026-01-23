Houston Dynamo FC Loan Forward Toyosi Olusanya to Aberdeen FC in Scotland
Published on January 23, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Houston Dynamo FC News Release
HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC forward Toyosi Olusanya will join Scottish Premiership side Aberdeen FC on loan through June 2026, the Club announced today.
Olusanya signed with the Dynamo on a full transfer from St. Mirren FC in Scotland in April 2025. The 28-year-old made his MLS debut on May 10, 2025, versus Seattle Sounders FC and has appeared in nine matches in all competitions, including MLS, U.S. Open Cup and Leagues Cup action. Olusanya recorded an assist in Houston's 2-0 victory over in-state rivals FC Dallas in May.
In August 2025, the striker was loaned to Doncaster Rovers F.C. in England, where he made 11 appearances in all competitions, including EFL League One, FA Cup and EFL Cup action.
Prior to joining Houston, the forward made 67 appearances in the Scottish Premiership with St. Mirren, scoring 14 goals and recording three assists. Olusanya made an additional 19 appearances across UEFA Conference League qualifying, Scottish Cup, Scottish League Cup and Scottish Challenge Cup play, totaling five goals and one assist.
TRANSACTION: Houston Dynamo FC loan forward Toyosi Olusanya to Aberdeen FC on loan through June 2026.
TOYOSI OLUSANYA BIO:
NAME: Toyosi Olusanya
POSITION: Forward
DATE OF BIRTH: October 14, 1997 (28)
BIRTHPLACE: Lambeth, England
HEIGHT: 5 ft. 9 in.
WEIGHT: 150 Ibs.
PREVIOUS CLUB: Houston Dynamo FC
FIFA NATIONALITY: England
Major League Soccer Stories from January 23, 2026
- Houston Dynamo FC Loan Forward Toyosi Olusanya to Aberdeen FC in Scotland - Houston Dynamo FC
- MLS Cup Champions Announce Additional Preseason Match as Part of the 2026 Champions Tour - Inter Miami CF
- Colorado Rapids Sign 2025 MLS SuperDraft Pick Donavan Phillip - Colorado Rapids
- Austin FC Adds Facundo Torres as Designated Player - Austin FC
- Seattle Falls 2-0 to Brøndby in First Preseason Friendly of 2026 - Seattle Sounders FC
- Rapids Open Preseason Campaign with Battle against Nashville SC - Colorado Rapids
- Inter Miami CF Loans Defender Tomás Avilés to CF Montréal - Inter Miami CF
- CF Montréal Acquires Tomás Avilés from Inter Miami Cf - Club de Foot Montreal
- SDFC Technical Director Kenneth Heiner-Møller to Depart Club this Summer for Canada Soccer - San Diego FC
- Inter Miami CF Signs Goalkeeper Luis Barraza - Inter Miami CF
- Revolution Loan Santiago Suarez to San Antonio FC - New England Revolution
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Houston Dynamo FC Stories
- Houston Dynamo FC Loan Forward Toyosi Olusanya to Aberdeen FC in Scotland
- Houston Dynamo FC to Host 2026 Dynamo Season Kickoff Fan Fest, Including Torneo de Tejas Preseason Match
- Houston Dynamo FC Loan Forward Exon Arzú to Real C.D. España in Honduras
- Houston Dynamo FC Sign Former USL Championship Player of the Year Nicholas Markanich on Loan
- Houston Dynamo FC Announce First Team Staff Additions