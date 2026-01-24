Minnesota United Loans Midfielder Hoyeon Jung to Suwon Samsung Bluewings FC

Published on January 23, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

GOLDEN VALLEY, MN - Minnesota United announced today that the club has loaned midfielder Hoyeon Jung to Suwon Samsung Bluewings FC in K League 2 for the 2026 season, with a permanent transfer option at the end of the loan.

"While Hoyeon has been recovering and progressing well from his season-ending injury, we believe that this move will help him earn valuable playing time as he returns to full fitness," said MNUFC Chief Soccer Officer and Sporting Director Khaled El-Ahmad. "He will be able to regain rhythm and confidence with the support from our medical staff and the Bluewings' medical staff."

Jung made his MLS debut in the final 15 minutes of the 3-1 loss against the Vancouver Whitecaps on April 27 at Allianz Field. He appeared in nine matches overall for the MNUFC organization, including two appearances for MNUFC2. Jung suffered a season-ending ACL tear during an international friendly in July 2025.

Prior to joining Minnesota United, Jung spent three seasons with Gwangju FC in South Korea's top division. He scored three goals and provided 14 assists in 113 appearances between 2022-24 and earned K League 1 Young Player of the Year in 2023.

