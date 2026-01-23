CF Montréal Acquires Tomás Avilés from Inter Miami Cf

MONTRÉAL - CF Montréal announced today that it has acquired defender Tomás Avilés on loan from Inter Miami CF through the 2026 season. The Club will hold an option to acquire the player following the loan.

As part of the transaction, CF Montréal sent a 2026 international roster spot to Inter Miami CF.

"Tomás is a reliable defender in one-on-one situations and has a great first pass," said CF Montréal Managing Director, Recruitment and Sporting Methodology Luca Saputo. "His understanding of the game and ability to defend by pushing forward give us flexibility, both defensively and in terms of the system the coach wants to implement."

Avilés joined Miami on Aug. 1, 2023 and helped his team win three trophies in three consecutive seasons. Avilés lifted the Leagues Cup in 2023, the Supporters' Shield in 2024 and finally MLS Cup in 2025.

Over three seasons with Miami, Avilés featured in 63 games (52 as a starter), clocked in 4279 minutes, scored three goals and added three assists. He also played five MLS Cup playoff games, six Leagues Cup games and one US Open Cup game.

Avilés is a product of Argentine first division side Racing Club de Avellaneda. He made his professional debut on Feb. 27, 2023 and made 20 appearances, in all competitions, with Racing Club's first team.

Born in Río Gallegos, Argentina, Avilés has represented Argentina and Chile at the U20 level. He notably suited up for Argentina at the 2023 U20 World Cup.

TOMÁS AVILÉS

Position: Defender

Height: 6'1"

Weight: 161 lbs

Birthdate: Feb. 3, 2004

Birthplace: Río Gallegos, Argentina

Last Club: Inter Miami CF

Acquisition date: Jan. 23, 2026







