CF Montréal Acquires Forward Daniel Ríos

Published on January 9, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Club de Foot Montreal News Release







MONTREAL - CF Montréal announced today that it has acquired free agent forward Daniel Ríos. The Mexican forward has put pen to paper on a contract for the 2026 season, including options through June 2027 and for the 2027-28 season.

"The arrival of Daniel Ríos broadens our options on offense," said CF Montréal Managing Director, Recruitment and Sporting Methodology Luca Saputo. "His experience in the league and his leadership will contribute significantly to the balance of our roster."

Ríos spent last season at Vancouver Whitecaps FC, on loan from Liga MX side Club Deportivo Guadalajara (Chivas), where he bagged three goals and three assists in 31 games (adding one playoff goal) for the 2025 MLS Cup finalists. Rios also recorded one assist in seven Concacaf Champions Cup games and made three appearances in the TELUS Canadian Championship.

The veteran striker has five MLS seasons under his belt, having suited up for Vancouver (2025), Nashville SC (2020-2021), Charlotte FC (2022) and Atlanta United (2024). In 112 MLS Regular season games, including 60 starts, Ríos accumulated 5,217 minutes, 22 goals and 10 assists. He also scored 2 goals in 10 MLS Cup playoff games.

The native of Mexico City is a product of the Club Deportivo Guadalajara academy. He graduated from the Chivas academy in 2015 and spent the 2016 and 2017 seasons on loan at Mexican second division clubs Coras FC and Zacatepec FC respectively.

In 2018, Ríos joined USL Championship side North Carolina FC on loan. During the 2018 campaign, Ríos netted 20 goals and three assists in 31 games to finish tied for second in the golden boot race. He made a permanent move to Nashville SC in the club's final USL Championship season for the 2019 season. Ríos scored 20 goals in a second straight season to once again finish second in the golden boot race.

On the international stage, Ríos has represented Mexico at the U18, U20 and U21 levels. He scored for the Mexican U20 national team in a friendly game against the Republic of Ireland in 2014.

Transaction: CF Montréal acquires free agent forward Daniel Ríos. The Mexican forward has signed a contract for the 2026 season, including options for the 2027 and 2027-28 seasons.

DANIEL RÍOS

Position: Forward

Height: 6'1"

Weight: 185 lbs

Birthdate: Feb. 22, 1995

Birthplace: Mexico City, Mexico

Last Club: Club Deportivo Guadalajara

Acquisition date: Jan. 9, 2026







Major League Soccer Stories from January 9, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.